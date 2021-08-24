No Comments

Subaru Adopts All K-5 Classrooms in Camden School District

Thomas J. Doll (President & CEO of Subaru of America) and Katrina McCombs (Camden City School District Superintendent)

Photo: Subaru

As part of its Love Promise, Subaru has dubbed August as “Subaru Loves Learning month.” To truly kick things off, the automaker has partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to help out its local area of Camden, New Jersey. The brand will officially “adopt” all elementary (K-5) classrooms in the Camden City School District.

But what does it mean to adopt a classroom? Subaru will be providing various supplies for these classrooms to help students excel. “As Subaru and our retailers continue to make a nationwide impact with our Subaru Loves Learning initiative, we are especially proud to supply the students right here in our hometown of Camden with the resources they deserve to succeed in school,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America. “Subaru is committed to making learning more accessible for all students, giving them every opportunity to reach their highest potential.”

Photo: Subaru

On top of providing classrooms with supplies, approximately 100 Subaru employees are visiting eight Camden schools in the district today, Aug. 24, to help with a handful of key projects. Those associates will also be informing students of how Subaru is constantly giving back to its local community and to the rest of the world.

This isn’t the first time Subaru has helped out with local schools. The automaker has granted 203 scholarships to graduating seniors since 2016 and has donated funds for e-learning materials, such as laptops. Those tools are more needed than ever, given that most students have had to learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about how Subaru is giving back for the remainder of Subaru Loves Learning month, visit the Subaru Love Promise website.