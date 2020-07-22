No Comments

Subaru Earns J.D. Power’s 2020 Best Brand Loyalty Award

Photo: Subaru

It’s not exactly a secret that Subaru’s whole image is one of love, family, and reliability — and for good reason. Yet again, the automaker proved that by walking the walk instead of just talking the talk, people will take notice. As such, it earned first-place in J.D. Power’s Automotive Brand Loyalty Study for the second year in a row.

J.D. Power calculated customer loyalty using data from Power Information Network, a proprietary system that tracks real-time buyer trends. They then looked at the percentage of people who decided to buy the same brand for their new vehicle as the one they’re currently driving. The results showed a 60.5 percent loyalty percentage among Subaru owners.

60 percent loyalty is basically an A+

To prove just how impressive that figure is, look at some of the competitors’ scores. To start, Subaru edged out Toyota, Honda, RAM, and Ford — the latter by more than five percent. The gap grows even wider when you look at other “adventure-ready” brands like Jeep, which earned just 41 percent. Finally, it blew mainstays like GMC and “high-end” brands like Buick away by 21.5 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

In response to the honor, President and CEO of Subaru America, Thomas J. Doll, said, “Subaru owners are drawn to the reliability and capability of our vehicles, as well as the trustworthiness of our brand, and this award from J.D. Power is a testament to their loyalty. We remain grateful for the dedication of our owners and we are proud to provide long-lasting value for our customers, as both an automaker and a brand that is more than a car company.”

I think the phrase, “a brand that is more than a company,” is an effective summation of what Subaru is trying to achieve, especially through its Love Promise. Just within the last few months, it’s expanded the program — which already sought to combat childhood hunger, protect the environment, save animals, and more — to provide 50 million meals to food shelters in the wake of COVID-19.

It seems that putting good into the world while building reliable vehicles is an effective way to earn people’s loyalty.

