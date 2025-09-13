Subaru Goes Bold with Limited-Run 2026 Brz and WRX Series

These new editions, which are based on the tS trims of each model, will be officially revealed on September 14 during Boxerfest in York, Pennsylvania. With a striking Sunrise Yellow exterior and carefully matched interior accents, the Series.Yellow aims to connect with fans of Subaru’s past special editions while maintaining the performance capabilities of their current top-spec variants.

Subaru’s choice of yellow evokes earlier limited releases, such as the 2015 XV Crosstrek Special Edition and Japan-only models like the BRZ STI Sport and WRX STI S207. By pairing this color theme with familiar mechanical setups, Subaru offers a clear statement: this release is about style, rarity, and staying true to the brand’s enthusiast roots.

Exclusive Design Inspired by Japan-Only Models

The Series.Yellow editions are visually defined by their Sunrise Yellow exterior, a color previously reserved for some of Subaru’s most limited and regional releases. According to Car and Driver, this particular shade echoes past examples like the Japan-only BRZ STI Sport and WRX STI S207, both of which never reached U.S. showrooms. For American fans, the last time a similar hue appeared was on the 2015 XV Crosstrek Special Edition.

These models continue Subaru’s tradition of launching bold-colored, low-production variants that blend existing mechanical features with visual exclusivity. While no changes have been made to the body or trim lines beyond paint, the impact is immediate and deliberate—a rare model meant to stand apart from the standard range.

Unchanged Performance from tS Variants

Mechanically, the Series.Yellow versions of the BRZ and WRX retain all core specs from their tS counterparts. The BRZ continues with its naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine, producing 228 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The WRX uses a turbocharged version of the same displacement engine, generating 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, also through a six-speed manual.

As reported by the source, there are no performance enhancements or tuning changes with these special editions. Subaru has opted to keep the focus on aesthetics and exclusivity, rather than offering a distinct driving profile. This makes the Series.Yellow variants ideal for drivers who already appreciate the performance of the tS trims and want something visually different without affecting the car’s dynamics.

Subtle Interior Upgrades Match Exterior Theme

Inside, both models feature interior detailing that aligns with their yellow exterior without altering the overall cabin layout. The WRX comes with Recaro performance seats that include yellow contrast stitching and perforation accents, while the BRZ features black upholstery with yellow stitching on the seats, steering wheel, shifter, and parking brake.

These design touches are meant to enhance the sense of uniqueness while remaining consistent with the existing performance-focused interiors. According to the same source report, the upgrades serve more as a visual cue than a functional improvement, designed to make the driver feel connected to the model’s exclusive identity without straying from Subaru’s standard ergonomic layout.

With only 350 examples of each model slated for production, the 2026 Series.Yellow BRZ and WRX will likely appeal to collectors and brand loyalists. Pricing has not yet been disclosed, but Subaru has indicated that details will follow closer to the on-sale date. Until then, all eyes will be on Boxerfest, where the new editions will be shown to the public for the first time.