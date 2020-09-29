No Comments

Tel Aviv Launches an Electric Road Pilot

Tel Aviv is experimenting with electric roads

Photo: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay via CC

Israel might not be the only country that’s been testing out the idea of electric roads — but it’s definitely one of the most recent ones to do so. Per CNN’s Alexis Benveniste, Tel Aviv is launching a pilot that will install an electric road from Klatzkin Terminal to Tel Aviv University Railway station. Here’s what you should know about the project.

More details about the pilot

Tel Aviv is testing wireless electric road to power its buses.



pic.twitter.com/qzUsC4f55g — 45 gotta go. PERIODT. (@0hbetave) September 25, 2020

According to Benveniste, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is partnering with ElectReon and Dan Bus Company for the project. The road will be about 1.2 miles long and the electric road portion of it will be about .37 miles long.

The road will get its electric charging capability from a system of copper coils that will rest under the asphalt. Per ElectReon, the road will get its energy from the electric grid then connect with approaching electric vehicles.

The innovative design of the road will “remove the need to establish charging stations or be operationally bound to terminals,” as Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality’s deputy mayor for transportation Meital Lehavi commented.

The city will test out the road using customized buses with receivers installed on the floor. These receivers will transmit energy from the road to the battery while the bus is in motion.

Project goals and timeline

The main goal for the project is to help reduce the city’s overall emissions, in light of global warming. “Our strategic action plan to prepare for climate change has placed the fight against pollution at the top of the municipality’s environmental agenda,” said the city’s mayor Ron Huldai.

If the pilot is a success, the city hopes to install more electric roads in other regions of Tel Aviv. It also hopes to apply the technology to more than just buses. Per Cities Today contributor Sarah Wray, the city would like to use the new roads for private vehicles, self-driving cars, and distribution trucks.

For more exciting news about electrification, learn about Yokohama’s parking lot that lets you pay for parking with your EV’s electricity. Then get the scoop on GM’s role in producing Nikola Badger electric trucks.

