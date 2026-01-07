Tesla’s Cybercab Production Is Now Officially Underway

The electric vehicle, first unveiled at the end of 2024, will not only serve as a personal car but is designed to function as a self-driving taxi when not in use by its owner. According to a recent video recap from Tesla, production is now underway, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate in the automotive and autonomous vehicle markets.

The announcement follows a difficult year for Tesla, during which it experienced a sharp decline in vehicle registrations and lost its position as the leader in the electric vehicle market to the Chinese company BYD. Despite this, the Texas-based automaker has pushed forward with ambitious plans.

In its video, Tesla highlighted several developments, including progress in Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and the expansion of its Supercharger network, but the most notable revelation was the confirmation that the Cybercab is now entering production.

Tesla’s Vision for the Cybercab

The Cybercab marks a bold step into the world of autonomous vehicles. Designed as a two-seater with no pedals or steering wheel, it is fully reliant on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology. While some earlier prototypes spotted in public did include traditional controls, the production model will adhere to Tesla’s vision of a fully autonomous vehicle.

The vehicle, which is still not available for public purchase, will be a game-changer in how people view personal and shared transportation. According to Tesla’s recap video, the Cybercab will not only be available for personal use but can also operate as an autonomous taxi when not in use by its owner, generating revenue.

However, while the Cybercab is expected to start production soon, it will still take some time before it reaches the streets in large numbers. As of now, Tesla has yet to confirm an exact launch date, though production is expected to ramp up gradually, with the goal of making it one of the company’s highest-volume models.

Tesla 2025 recap



See y’all in 2026 – the best is yet to come 😀 pic.twitter.com/9j1IpMNfuV — Tesla (@Tesla) December 30, 2025

Affordable and Practical Design

Tesla is positioning the Cybercab as an affordable model within its lineup, with a projected price of around 35,000 euros. This pricing makes it more accessible compared to other Tesla vehicles, with a specific focus on users who may want to take advantage of the car’s ability to generate income by operating as a self-driving taxi.

The two-seat configuration, along with new features such as redesigned seats with better headrests and wider door openings, reflects Tesla’s focus on functionality and comfort. A large touchscreen display is also part of the design, though the company has not revealed the exact size. The prototype featured a 21-inch screen, but the final version’s specifications remain unclear.

While Tesla has not disclosed all the details of the Cybercab’s technical capabilities, it is clear that this vehicle will be built with the company’s signature electric drivetrain and autonomous driving systems. The Cybercab is expected to provide a smoother and more efficient transportation option, particularly when combined with Tesla’s rapidly expanding network of Superchargers, which are designed to ensure that the vehicle can be charged quickly and easily across the globe.

© Tesla

Tesla’s Ambitious Production Plans

Elon Musk has expressed high hopes for the Cybercab, projecting it as the highest-volume vehicle ever produced by Tesla. The company is aiming to produce approximately 2 million units annually, though Musk’s ambitious targets should be taken with caution, given that such projections are often optimistic. Still, the push to produce the Cybercab in large numbers reflects Tesla’s long-term strategy to dominate the electric and autonomous vehicle markets.

The company’s goal to make the Cybercab an affordable and accessible vehicle is also in line with its broader vision of promoting widespread adoption of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. While full autonomy is not expected immediately, Tesla envisions the Cybercab operating with increasing levels of independence, eventually requiring little to no human supervision. According to Musk, the Cybercab’s low cost and high potential for generating income through autonomous taxi services will make it a key player in the future of urban mobility.

In its 2025 recap, Tesla also highlighted the continued success of its Model Y, which was touted as the best-selling vehicle in the world, although this claim has yet to be independently verified. While facing increasing competition from global automakers like Toyota, Tesla is also expanding its operations in new markets, including the opening of a diner in the U.S. and the launch of the Model Y L in China.