Texas Woman Earns Her Second Mary Kay Pink Cadillac

In the world of Mary Kay, the iconic pink Cadillac is the ultimate emblem of success. That’s why it’s so impressive that a Texas woman just earned her second pink Cadillac — which also happens to be the eighth overall vehicle she’s earned from her sales.

Charisse Burton, the accomplished sales director who earned the Cadillac, started her Mary Kay journey because she needed extra income. But over the past 16 years, she’s grown an empire — now, she oversees the work of 89 team members.

Burton earned her “Cadillac Level” status thanks to her team achieving over $102,000 in retail sales over a six-month period. Naturally, Burton embraced that team spirit, stating, “It’s not anything that could be done by yourself…it is a team effort, there’s no way at all that I would be standing here.”

About the Mary Kay Pink Cadillac

While Mary Kay originally awarded a pink Coupe DeVille to its top sales directors, the modern model is a 2020 XT5. It sports a pearl-like shimmering, soft pink exterior, a sunroof, and an exclusive chrome Mary Kay badge.

Even if you don’t rake up a staggering $102,000 in retail sales at your job, you can still enjoy a Cadillac XT5. The 2020 model boasts luxurious seating for five passengers and a maximum cargo capacity of 63 cubic feet. Its available 3.6-liter V6 engine delivers a spirited performance, clocking in at 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, it boasts style and luxury, thanks it its genuine leather seats, natural wood trim, and Galvano accents. Of course, it doesn’t skimp on creature comforts — you can opt for tri-zone automatic climate control, an embedded navigation system, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, and driver-selectable modes that allow you to adapt to changing road conditions.

Plus, the Cadillac XT5 can keep your family safe with a wealth of high-tech tools, like Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Night Vision, which warns you about obstacles you might not see due to low lighting conditions.