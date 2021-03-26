No Comments

The 2021 Buick GL8 Classic is Getting Trim Upgrades

The GL8 Classic is a big seller in China

Photo: Buick

General Motors has found great success in selling larger vehicles in the Chinese market. SUVs are insanely popular in the Asian country, and minivans aren’t too far behind in sales. To capitalize on this lucrative market, GM has just re-released the 2021 Buick GL8 Classic with new upgrades to two of its trim levels.

Upgrades to the 2021 Buick GL8 Classic

The Buick GL8 Classic saw a major expansion and multiple updates in April of last year. This move proved successful, making the new GL8 Classic a big seller in China. Now, GM is further strengthening the range by upgrading some of the equipment, comfort, and design elements of the popular minivan.

These updates focus squarely on the 2021 GL8 Classic’s two range-topping trim levels: the Welfare Luxury and the Welfare Premium. More specifically, the changes concentrate on the vehicle’s interior design and comfort features. The new GL8 Classic will see its first- and second-row seats get brand-new padding, adding to their comfort and making the vehicle more appealing to families. The seats will now also feature diamond stitch technology and a luxurious trim design, giving the seats an opulent texture.

The 2021 GL8 Classic will also include an entirely new interior color scheme. The newly designed seats, door trims, and lower dash will be sold in Cognac Brown. The footrests are now a deep black, and the remaining interior is an attractive beige. The goal was to increase the minivan’s overall luxury and give it a more high-end feeling that compliments its Buick branding.

The remainder of the 2021 GL8 Classic’s features and design remains unchanged from its 2020 refresh.

The newly upgraded 2021 Buick GL8 Classic is currently available at GM dealerships across China. The vehicle remains a Chinese exclusive, with no current plans on GM’s part to market the vehicle elsewhere in the world.