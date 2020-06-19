No Comments

The 2021 Buick LaCrosse Arrives at Chinese Dealerships

The latest LaCrosse is here, and it’s a looker

Photo: Buick

Recently, Buick unveiled a massive and comprehensive update to their Chinese sedan portfolio. This update saw the debut of such 2021 vehicles as the Verano GS, the Regal GS, and the Excelle GT Mild Hybrid. Buick also took the opportunity to launch the 2021 Buick LaCrosse, the latest iteration of the company’s flagship Asian-market sedan. This exciting new vehicle has now arrived at Chinese dealerships, giving drivers the chance to experience its new features.

A look at the 2021 Buick LaCrosse

The new LaCrosse carries over the same design seen in last year’s LaCrosse, making the two models almost identical upon first inspection. However, the 2021 LaCrosse features a number of improvements to its equipment, technology, and configuration. One of the biggest upgrades is the redesigned second row of seats, which is now more spacious and comfortable. By reshaping the vehicle’s rear bench, a more ergonomic shape was achieved. Finer materials and a high level of craftsmanship were also employed to make the 2021 LaCrosse a more refined ride.

Under the hood, the new LaCrosse remains a powerhouse. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter LSY four-cylinder engine achieves 233 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. GM’s exclusive 9-speed automatic transmission is also present, and remains the company’s most popular powertrain combination in the Chinese market.

Other upgrades to the 2021 LaCrosse include an expanded panoramic roof and a new air quality control system, which uses a nanometer-grade PM2.5 air filter and a new “AQS” negative-ion air-purification process to create a fresh-smelling cabin.

The 2021 Buick LaCrosse can now be found at Tri-Shield dealerships across China. As with its previous incarnations, the new LaCrosse remains a Chinese exclusive, with no plans to import it to America or other countries. Chinese drivers can expect to pay the equivalent of $32,180 USD for the standard version, and $40,580 USD for its Avenir variant.