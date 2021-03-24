No Comments

The Best Buick Models to Buy Used

Straddling the line between mass-market and luxury, Buick models can be a little out of reach for some drivers’ budgets. That said, there are plenty of used Buick models that industry experts applaud for their reliability, ride quality, and cost of ownership. To get you started on your used-car-buying journey, here’s a look at a few of them.

Buick Encore

Recent model years of the Buick Encore have earned praise for being good buys for drivers on a budget. Consumer Reports placed the 2017-2019 Encore on its list of the Best Used Cars For Under $20,000 in the Small SUV category. Reviewers appreciated its ride quality, road manners, and quietness along with its above average reliability. However, Consumer Reports dinged the mode’s underpowered performance, slightly cramped shoulder room, and limited rear visibility. But if those factors don’t deter you, Consumer Reports estimates that you could pay around $12,575 to $17,475 for a used model.

Buick LeSabre

The LeSabre nameplate has been around since the 1950s, but if you’re looking for an affordable used car, check out the 2000-2005 model years. That was the last generation before it was replaced by the Buick Lucerne. The LeSabre made a name for itself by being spacious, reliable, and affordable. While the model earned a bit of a bad rap as an old folk’s car, there’s nothing wrong with choosing a practical sedan that won’t cost you a fortune in repairs, insurance and payments.

Buick Rendezvous

When it comes to Buick SUVs, the Rendezvous offers a surprisingly good value. It’s a midsize crossover SUV that seats five passengers — in other words, it was essentially the predecessor to the Enclave. Autobytel editor Dale Mayer praises the model for its spaciousness, low ownership costs, low cost to insure, and good safety record. And in addition to offering the smooth, quiet ride that Buicks are known for, the model can often be found for well under $10,000. Some go for as low as $3,000-$8,000. Just bear in mind that the Rendezvous was available between the 2002-2007 model years, so don’t expect to find one in pristine condition.

