The Best Chevrolet Models for Teen Drivers

Whether your teen is heading back to high school, going off to college, or starting a new job, they’re probably eager to get behind the wheel. Here’s a look at some safe and practical models for young drivers.

Shopping for Your Teen’s First Car? Score a vehicle for under $10,000

Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Equinox is a bit pricier than the other models on this list, but you’ll probably able to score a good deal on it if you’re buying used. A used Equinox is far from a compromise for your teen driver. This model has been consistently named one of the best used cars for teen drivers by the industry experts at Kelley Blue Book. Plus, it’s been called one of the safest options for teen drivers on multiple occasions. In addition to its ample safety features and impressive crash-test ratings, the Equinox is a practical SUV that offers 63.9 cubic feet, available all-wheel drive, and up to 31 mpg on the highway. In other words, the Equinox can last your teen well past high school and college — it could even be their first family vehicle.

Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

Starting at just $13,400 for a brand-new model, the affordable Chevrolet Spark makes an ideal first car. It earns up to 38 miles per gallon on the highway, so it’s optimal for teens who plan on commuting to college. And with up to 27.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, it has enough room to transport some luggage and milk crates full of personal belongings to and from a dorm. On top of that, it gives your teen the chance to express themselves with 10 exterior color options, including unique choices like Mystic Blue and Passion Fruit.

Chevrolet Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking for a vehicle that will get your teen through college and carry them into their early career, the Chevy Trax is a solid choice. With room for five passengers and up to 48.4 cubic feet of cargo space, it’s optimal for a teen who’s on the cusp of leaving the nest. But for now, your teen can put that cargo space to good use by hauling their sports equipment, musical instruments, or their personal belongings that they plan on taking to college. On top of that, it offers all-wheel drive, so it’s a safer option if you live in an area that’s prone to icy weather.

Chevrolet Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

The Malibu has been a longtime favorite of drivers for a reason. At 36 mpg on the highway, it’s an ideal car for teens who drive to school, to work, and to visit friends. While 15.7 isn’t tons compared to the crossovers on the list, it’s enough to transport a duffel bag or two of sports gear. You can also opt for additional safety technology, including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, which can help your teen avoid fender benders.

