The Car Decides for You: Ford Just Crossed a Disturbing Line

Ford is turning heads by rolling out its level 2+ autonomous driving technology in Europe. This isn’t just another tech upgrade—it’s a move toward more relaxed driving and added safety, all while making life a bit easier for drivers. With this rollout, Ford is all about giving you a more comfortable ride without skimping on safety.

Expanding horizons with BlueCruise

Meet BlueCruise—a nifty feature built for “hands-free” driving on specially marked highway sections called “Blue Zones” (think of them as designated safe areas for when you just want to sit back a bit). This level 2+ system lets you kick back a little without giving up control completely, thanks to an infrared camera that keeps an eye on you to ensure you’re ready to jump back in at any moment.

Right now, BlueCruise is live in five European countries: France, Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Switzerland. Drivers in these areas can look forward to smoother long drives, with convenience and enhanced safety built right in.

Extensive testing and robust coverage

Before hitting the roads, BlueCruise was put through its paces over a whopping 99,419 miles across 15 European countries. This wasn’t just a quick test drive; they pushed it through various road conditions and traffic situations. In France, for example, over 95% of highways are ready to support BlueCruise (which goes to show how well-prepared Ford is for daily driving challenges).

This solid testing phase means you can trust the system to work well in different settings, from smooth highways to trickier routes.

Seamless integration via software updates

For those ready to try out the new tech, Ford’s made it super convenient with an over-the-air (OTA) software update. This upgrade is available for the 2021 and 2022 models of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, covering around 20,000 vehicles in Europe. That means many drivers can get the benefits of BlueCruise without needing to buy a brand new car.

Rollouts will happen in stages over the next few weeks, so you might see your update pop up based on your region and car model.

Maximizing user experience with BlueCruise

To get the best out of BlueCruise, Ford suggests setting up automatic updates on your vehicle (a quick overnight update can save you from mid-day interruptions). Once you update, you can kick off a free 90-day trial of BlueCruise through the FordPass app. After that trial period, the service will auto-renew, costing $24.99 per month or $280 per year. If you decide it’s not for you, just make sure to cancel before the trial ends to dodge the charges.

Embracing the future of driving

Ford’s launch of BlueCruise is a big moment for everyday drivers across Europe, merging advanced tech with real-world practicality. By letting you enjoy hands-free driving on pre-tested roadways, Ford is setting a new, more relaxed tone for road trips and daily commutes alike (imagine smoother rides on long highway stretches).

As our driving landscape evolves, innovations like BlueCruise hint at a future where travel is not only smarter but also a lot more enjoyable. Whether you’re navigating busy city streets or cruising across country borders, this new tech is here to make your journey as smooth as can be.