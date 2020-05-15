No Comments

The Crosstrek Sport Will be Both Powerful and Efficient

Photo: Subaru

Recently, Subaru announced that one of its most popular crossovers, the Crosstrek, will come with an upgraded version for the 2021 model year. Called the Subaru Crosstrek Sport, the more powerful vehicle will adopt the same 2.5-liter boxer engine that currently powers the Forester, Legacy, and Outback.

What’s new with the Crosstrek Sport?

In terms of power, the upgraded engine will generate 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque, marking an increase of 30 horsepower and 31 lb-ft over the standard model. For reference, that also puts it directly in line with the upcoming 2021 Outback.

Remarkably, that increase in capability won’t have much of an impact at all on the Crosstrek’s fuel efficiency. As reported by The Car Connection’s Aaron Cole, the EPA lists the Sport’s ratings as an estimated 27 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined. For comparison, the standard Crosstrek earned 28, 33, and 30 mpg, respectively.

That means that Subaru’s engineers were able to increase horsepower and torque without sacrificing more than one mile per gallon in two categories, and actually increased the Crosstrek Sport’s efficiency on the highway. It is worth noting that the EPA’s evaluations were only performed on models outfitted with a continuously variable transmission, or CVT. That means the Sport may only be offered with a CVT, with no manual option as in previous years.

Of course, if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of pep in favor of increased efficiency, you can opt for the upcoming Crosstrek Hybrid, which comes with a plug-in battery system and achieves a combined mpg of 35 and an all-electric range of 17 miles. No matter which model strikes your fancy, you’ll be able to take advantage of Subaru’s trademark Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

So, if you appreciate a bit extra get-up-and-go in your crossover but don’t want to break the bank, keep your ears open for more details on the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

