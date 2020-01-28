The Future of Construction: Electrical Machinery is Underway
This article is sponsored by Super Groups.
Many car manufacturers have been developing electric vehicles as part of the global shift toward creating a cleaner environment. These vehicles will be powered by rechargeable batteries instead of petrol and as such, the big question is, “Will the construction industry be part of the movement?” In the next 20 years, it’s possible that construction machinery will move away from diesel and become all-electric. So the next time you’re looking for a mini excavator for sale, you may get more than you bargained for since all-electric machines are more cost-effective.
Japan’s mini electric excavator prototype
Japanese equipment manufacturer Kubota has showcased its very first prototype of an electric mini excavator. The compact electric model was featured at a presentation in Kyoto City where Kubota revealed that the reason it developed an electric excavator was to take part in the shift from diesel-powered machines to electric-powered ones. There are various movements in Europe with a call-to-action of banning diesel-powered vehicles; Kubota is staying ahead of its competitors to provide equipment that adheres to these regulations.
However, there are going to be challenges regarding electric-powered construction machines. For example, the lack of charging stations to power these machines is problematic, but it’s an aspect that Kubota is working to solve. As of right now, the electric mini excavator is simply a prototype and is not available for commercial use. It was simply a model to show business owners that there is a way the construction industry can help lower CO2 emissions.
How will the machine be powered?
Kubota has stated that the machines will operate on lithium-ion batteries, since these units have a large capacity. The electric-operated machines will have the same powerful capabilities of diesel engines.
What are the future plans of Kubota?
At the moment, Kubota is developing an alternative fuel model using liquefied petroleum gas. The company plans to launch the machine this year and there are talks of building and distributing the vehicles by 2021. Keep in mind, the idea of electrically operated construction machinery has already been accepted in Japan. Construction businesses around the globe should also consider opting for electrically operated machinery to develop sustainable companies. The Kubota mini electric excavator prototype is just the beginning.
Why are electric vehicles and machines being developed?
For many years the Environmental Protection Agency has been pushing for stricter emissions standards for off-road diesel vehicles — namely construction machines. With these regulations in place, there are requirements that limit the use of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. In order to reduce these components, construction machine manufacturers have been developing innovative ways to achieve zero emissions. This technology also has to cater to the power and performance the machines typically produce. The European Union developed a stage 5 emissions standard, which took effect in 2019. However, regulations will be changing in the future so that emissions will be chalked down to 0 percent. To adhere to these regulations, construction vehicles and motor vehicles won’t be allowed to operate on diesel fuel.
How all-electrical machines will change the construction industry
According to Construct Connect, construction companies are responsible for at least 11 percent of CO2 emissions. Since European regulations on emissions keep changing, diesel-operated machines could be banned altogether in the future. This could mean a serious decline in business for the construction industry. While Kubota is developing all-electrical prototypes, construction companies may want to consider transitioning from diesel to electric engines as soon as possible to stay ahead.
Can diesel-powered machines be transformed into electrical applications?
Purchasing new machinery may cost construction companies a fortune but to save on costs, there may be a way to convert diesel-operated machines to electric powered units. These machines would retain the outer construction, but the internal parts would be replaced by an electric module. Therefore, don’t be surprised when you see a used mini excavator for sale that may be converted into an all-electrical machine within the next 10 years.
There’s no doubt that the future of construction will transition from diesel to electric machines to create a more sustainable environment. It’s a positive change because these machines will be highly economical and electric units will reduce noise levels, which is highly beneficial for construction companies and the neighborhoods they visit. Will you be purchasing all-electric machines for your construction company in the future? Be part of the movement to help protect your business and the environment.