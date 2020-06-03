No Comments

The Nissan Kicks e-POWER comes to Thailand

Photo: Nissan

Thai drivers can now choose the stylish, efficient new Nissan Kicks e-POWER. This sporty little crossover is designed with urban drivers and families in mind. Here’s a look at what it has to offer, as well as its potential future availability.

Fun, Stylish, and Efficient: Shop for the 2020 Nissan Kicks

All about Kicks e-POWER

2020 Nissan Kicks SV

Photo: Nissan

Much like its combustion-engine cousin that we have in the United States, the Kicks e-POWER sports bold styling, a versatile interior, and plenty of high-tech safety tools. With five seats and 25.3 cubic feet behind the back row, the Kicks has enough room for families to bring along a pet or stroller. This versatile crossover is just as good for singles or couples — in addition to its maximum cargo capacity of 53.1 cubic feet, it comes loaded with high-tech connectivity features and offers plenty of ways to customize its appearance.

It also boasts an efficient e-POWER motor. What makes e-POWER so unique? These Nissan models use a fully electric motor to power the wheels. It draws this energy from a high-output battery and channels it through a powertrain that consists of a power generator, motor, inverter, and a combustion engine. This means that e-POWER vehicles are more than just efficient — they provide spirited performance and exceptional acceleration.

Availability and future plans

Photo: Nissan

Outside of Japan, Thai drivers are among the first to experience the Nissan Kicks e-POWER. It’s meant to give customers fun electrified vehicle that combines an energized drive and remarkable fuel economy.

Nissan’s MC Chairman Yutaka Sanada explained that the Kicks e-POWER is an emblem of the automaker’s revolutionary spirit and trailblazer for its future EVs. “This is an exciting day for Nissan and Thailand, as a key global production and export hub for Nissan and regional leader driving the company’s vision for electrification of mobility,” Sanada said.

Although Nissan seems to be hinting at more EVs for the Asian market, American drivers shouldn’t count on picking up a new Nissan EV anytime soon. Currently, it doesn’t look like there are any plans to bring the Kicks e-POWER stateside.

A Rewarding Driving Experience: Nissan One-to-One Rewards