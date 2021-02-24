No Comments

The Time “MBMBaM” Accidentally Made a Buick Ad

Photo: Buick

In a previous article about driving with anxiety, I mentioned that I tend to listen to numerous podcasts created by the McElroy family. One of the titles I referenced was “the hysterical (but decidedly NSFW) show ‘My Brother, My Brother and Me,” which is also known as “MBMBaM.” During one of their signature rambling improvisational comedic riffs, they actually listed out a few of the neat features of the 2020 Buick Enclave.

I have omitted an embedded video, as the clip — which is from “MBMBaM” episode 511, entitled “A Big, Beautiful Buick Enclave” — contains a fair amount of adult language. You can watch it here, but you’ve been warned.

Big and beautiful: The 2021 Buick Enclave

What the heck is “MBMBaM?”

“MBMBaM” is a comedy advice podcast hosted by three real brothers, whose names are Justin, Travis, and Griffin — in order of chronological birth. Every week, they answer questions submitted by listeners, as well as queries posted on the venerable Yahoo! Answers service. More often than not, they spiral into hysterical madness while trying to talk about pretty much anything.

The real deal

In one such spiral, the brothers began discussing everything that makes Justin’s Enclave so great. The specificity with which they attempt to list the Enclave’s most notable attributes makes me think that at least two of them were reading straight from Buick’s official site, while my time listening to the show leads me to assume that the eldest brother does not, in fact, own a big, beautiful Buick Enclave.

Regardless, they do hit on some interesting points. It gets 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. It’s got comfortable seating for seven across its three spacious rows. It’s got a standard towing capacity of more than Justin’s wife. It’s got a Smart Slide second-row that makes loading in kids as easy as packing in groceries. The list goes on and on.

From the mouths of podcasters

Rather than trying to tell you more about the big, beautiful 2020 Buick Enclave — especially since the improved 2021 model is currently available — I’ll just list out a few of the glowing endorsements presented by “MBMBaM.”*

“Yeah, I love driving my big, beautiful Buick.”

“One thing I do, is that I leave the passenger-side airbag inflated so I can sleep in there, cause I never wanna leave it.”

“I love my children, but what they don’t have is a refined powertrain that’s gonna give you a gentle ride. They have very little space for cargo, also.”

“Any fan art in which I am not depicted behind the wheel of my big, beautiful Buick Enclave is actually non-canonical.”

“Did my kids get called by U.S. News and World Report, a car? They didn’t, right? So no, they’re not a car; they’re not my big, beautiful Buick Enclave.”

“The saddest irony is that I bought this big, beautiful Buick Enclave to tow my family around. But the Buick Enclave became a found-family for me.”

“It’s not a lawnmower; it’s a beautiful 2020 Buick Enclave.”

“This car is everything to me.”

“If my kids want to sit in my big, beautiful Buick Enclave, they’re gonna have lots of options. There’s three rows of first-class seating in this bad boy.”

“Do you know what you can’t get with a Buick Enclave? Within 6 feet of me. That’s what I’m saying. I don’t get out of the Enclave.”

I could easily keep going, but by this point, you probably get the gist. So, maybe check out the Buick Enclave? It seems wildly — bordering on dangerously — appealing, so there must be something there. Plus, it’s both big and beautiful.

*This is just for laughs. And while all listed specifications have been verified to ensure accuracy, it’s important to take the words that preface this disclaimer with as many grains of salt as you can comfortably hold.

