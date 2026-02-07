End of the Road: These Cars Are Being Discontinued by 2027

These cars, which range from plug-in hybrids to luxury SUVs, are being phased out due to slow sales, technological updates, and shifts toward newer models. This move reflects the broader trends in the automotive industry, where traditional combustion engines and even some hybrid models are being replaced by more advanced, eco-friendly alternatives.

This decision to retire these models highlights a larger strategy shift in the automotive world, particularly toward fully electric vehicles (EVs) and more modern designs. Automakers are reassessing what consumers want and, in many cases, phasing out vehicles that fail to meet the growing demand for electric and hybrid cars. As we enter 2026, we already know of several major models that won’t make it to 2027, but more will likely be added as the year progresses.

Acura RDX: The End of an Era

The Acura RDX, a popular compact luxury SUV, is officially being discontinued, with the current model not carrying over to the 2027 model year. However, according to Motor1, Acura has confirmed that a hybrid replacement is in the works.

The automaker has revealed that this new RDX won’t arrive for “a couple of years,” so the brand’s luxury SUV lineup will change in the interim. Despite the end of the current RDX, the transition to a hybrid version signals Acura’s intent to keep pace with consumer demand for more eco-friendly options in the luxury SUV market.

Acura RDX – © Acura

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Goodbye to the Plug-In Minivan

Stellantis, the parent company behind Chrysler, is also pulling the plug on the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which has been in production since 2017. The Pacifica Hybrid will no longer be available as part of Stellantis’s broader shift away from plug-in hybrid models in the United States.

The automaker is rethinking its U.S. electrification strategy, and as part of that, the Pacifica Hybrid will be discontinued. While this model had been on the market for nearly a decade, it failed to maintain strong sales, leading to its removal from the lineup. Stellantis is focusing more on fully electric vehicles, marking the Pacifica Hybrid’s exit as part of the larger trend toward electric cars.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid – © Chrysler

Tesla Model S and Model X: Changing Focus

Tesla’s long-running Model S and Model X are also among the vehicles that won’t make it to the 2027 model year. Tesla is winding down production of these iconic models to shift focus to new projects, such as the company’s Optimus humanoid robots. The Model S, which debuted in 2013, and the Model X, which launched in 2015, were crucial in establishing Tesla’s position as a leader in the electric vehicle market.

However, with both models becoming somewhat outdated in terms of design and technology, and with Tesla’s changing focus, the decision was made to phase them out. The company has already announced that production will stop this year, marking the end of an era for these pioneering electric vehicles.

Tesla Model S – © Tesla

The Fall of the Dodge Hornet, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The Dodge Hornet, which was only introduced in recent years, is also set to be discontinued. With fewer than 40,000 units sold during its brief production run, the Hornet struggled to meet sales expectations. Dodge has decided to discontinue the model after just three years on the market, citing weak demand and other factors, including tariffs on imported vehicles. This is part of a larger effort by the automaker to rethink its product lineup.

Similarly, Stellantis is also discontinuing the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe, two plug-in hybrid models that were introduced in recent years. According to the same source, these models, despite offering a hybrid option for Jeep enthusiasts, faced challenges, including a significant 2025 recall that affected over 90,000 vehicles. After this recall, Stellantis decided that these plug-in hybrid models were no longer part of its strategy.

Dodge Hornet – © Dodge

Karma Revero and Lexus LC: The End for Luxury and Performance Models

The Karma Revero, a luxury electric sedan that was produced for several years, is also ceasing production. Karma Automotive has officially ended the production of the Revero, marking the end of a surprisingly long run for a car that was initially seen as niche. However, according to Motor1, Karma is replacing the Revero with a new model, the Gyesera, which promises a new powertrain and a fresh start for the brand. While the Revero had its place in the market, it will be replaced by a more forward-looking vehicle.

Lexus is also discontinuing the LC, a V8-powered sports coupe that has garnered a devoted following. The LC was never a massive seller, but it was beloved for its performance and luxury appeal. According to Motor1, the hybrid version of the LC was discontinued in 2025, and now, the two-door coupe is being retired altogether. While the LC may not have been a top-seller, its departure marks the end of a beloved, albeit niche, sports car in Lexus’s lineup.