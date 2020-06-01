No Comments

Thor Boosts RV Production as Demand Swells

Photo: Jayco

Thor Industries, parent company of some of the world’s biggest RV manufacturers including Jayco, Keyston, and Hymer, is increasing production at some of its RV facilities in response to swelling demand. In the weeks since manufacturing operations have resumed in the U.S., Thor reported “higher than organically expected dealer demand.”

Thor had experienced strong sales in the early months of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in earnest. At that time, inventory levels at dealerships was appropriate for the spring season, which is typically slow compared to summer. However, the start of the selling season was significantly impacted by COVID-19 and Thor shut down its manufacturing operations across North America and Europe.

The RV company says that despite the temporary shut-down of its facilities, dealerships continued to sell retail units throughout March and April, causing inventory levels to dwindle. Now, with the U.S. open again and people flocking to dealerships to buy RVs in greater numbers than before, some dealerships are running critically low on some products.

“In addition to providing a personal space that allows people to maintain social distance in a safe manner, (the RV life) also allows people to connect with loved-ones, provides the ability to get away for short, frequent breaks or longer adventures, and helps people reconnect to nature or explore some of the many attractions that are often just a drive away,” said Thor CEO Bob Martin.

To help meet this surge in demand, Thor is ramping up production wherever possible while working closely with its key suppliers to minimize potential disruptions, though suppliers based in Europe are causing unavoidable troubles.

Thor says its “primary objective is to help people safely enjoy the outdoors in a sustainable way, while creating unique and lasting memories with family and friends,” but without compromising employee safety. Strict safety protocols have been implemented at all of its North American and European production facilities, with the exception of one in the UK, which has yet to reopen.