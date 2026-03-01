Three of the World’s Top 10 Best-Selling Automakers in 2025 Are Chinese

Global automakers have now published their full-year 2025 sales figures, allowing the updated ranking to take shape. The overall hierarchy at the top remains stable, yet the second half of the table reveals significant momentum from Chinese manufacturers.

The latest data highlights both continuity among established leaders and strong growth from emerging players. Three Chinese groups are now officially among the ten manufacturers that sold the most vehicles worldwide in 2025.

Toyota Remains the Global Leader in 2025

The top of the ranking saw no upheaval. Toyota retains first place worldwide, supported by sales from both Toyota and Lexus models. The Japanese giant delivered 11.32 million vehicles globally in 2025, representing a 4.65% increase compared to 2024, when it sold 10.82 million units.

The Volkswagen Group secured second place with 8.98 million vehicles sold. The German automaker experienced a slight decline of 0.51% compared to the previous year.

In third position, the Hyundai Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, recorded 7.23 million sales in 2025, marking a 0.6% increase year over year.

Just outside the podium, General Motors reported 6.18 million vehicles sold, up 3.03% from 2024. Stellantis completed the top five with 5.48 million vehicles delivered, reflecting a 1.27% rise over one year.

BYD and SAIC Secure Strong Positions in the Global Ranking

The most notable changes appear after fifth place. According to Auto Plus, three Chinese manufacturers have entered the global top 10 in 2025, highlighting the growing weight of China’s automotive sector on the international stage.

BYD ranks sixth worldwide, with 4.6 million vehicles sold in 2025. The group posted a 7.72% increase compared to 2024. Its expansion into numerous international markets appears to be supporting this growth, as the company continues to sell significant volumes outside China.

Close behind is SAIC, which reported 4.51 million deliveries. The group, known for collaborations including production partnerships with Audi for the Chinese market, achieved a 12.33% increase year over year.

Geely Records the Strongest Growth Among Chinese Manufacturers

The highest growth rate among the newly ranked Chinese automakers belongs to Geely. The group sold 4.12 million vehicles in 2025, representing a 26.03% increase compared to the previous year.

Geely, which partners with Volvo among others, now stands ahead of Honda, which closes out the global top 10 ranking.

The 2025 sales data confirms that while the traditional leaders maintain their positions, Chinese automakers are consolidating their presence among the world’s highest-volume manufacturers.