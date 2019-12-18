No Comments

Tour Europe with the Award-Winning Mazda VR Experience

From the unbridled energy of “Zoom Zoom” to the understated, dreamy vibes of “Feel Alive,” Mazda is known for its memorable campaigns. Now, we can add the new Mazda VR experience to that list of iconic ads.

Mazda Gets a Makeover: Upscale luxury and thrilling performance

Lively Worldwide was commissioned to create an immersive VR experience for Mazda Motors Europe. The agency delivered “Changing the face of Mazda,” which worked to unify the brand’s image across 22 European markets. That’s no small feat, especially when you consider that Lively Worldwide had to craft an experience that could be placed inside a dealership or transported to a trade show. Here’s a glance into what the ad agency created.

What went into “Changing the face of Mazda”

The campaign featured some straightforward, yet engaging elements. For instance, it includes a mixed media virtual gallery that walks you through the handcrafted design process that goes into every Mazda model. It also boasted an interactive touch-screen game that explores the automaker’s history. You can even view projection-mapped models of Mazda vehicles to fully appreciate their design. However, the real showstopper was the immersive 4D Driving Experience.

This VR game takes you on a trip through Europe’s most gorgeous landscapes, from Iceland to the Alps. With Bose surround sound, wind and temperature simulations, and realistic vibration, this VR experience was like a theme park ride — right in the middle of a dealership.

Elevate Your Daily Drive: Check out some Mazda Showroom Models

So far, the campaign has been a rousing success. More than 3,000 of these VR systems have been deployed across Europe. So far, they’ve attracted 50,000 customers and generated over 2,000 leads. The campaign even took home an award at the Drum Experience Awards 2019.