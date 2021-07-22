No Comments

Toyota Celebrates 10th Million Camry in Georgetown

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky celebrated producing its 10th million Camry, one of the bestselling cars of all time. The vehicle, now in its eighth generation, rolled off the assembly line in all-white paint to cap off 35 years of Toyota operations in Georgetown.

Earlier this year, TMMK celebrated producing its 13th million vehicle, a RAV4 Hybrid. Though the facility also makes the Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, and Lexus ES 350, along with a variety of powertrain parts and components, it doesn’t take a lot of math to figure out that the Camry is the plant’s bread-and-butter.

After all, out of those 13 million vehicles, nearly 10 million were Toyota Camrys! That said, the addition of the RAV4 Hybrid was a recent development. The automaker added the new SUV to its product portfolio in early 2020 following investments totaling $1.5 billion.

Today, the company’s Georgetown campus spans 1,300 acres, employs 10,000 Kentuckians, and represents an $8 billion investment. It can churn out 550,000 vehicles per year and more than 600,000 engines.

“It gives us a great sense of pride to imagine where our 10 million Camrys have carried people over the years,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. “This is a great opportunity for our team to celebrate the successes of the past 35 years and look forward to what the next 35 years will bring as we continue our drive to make mobility for all a reality.”

The Toyota Camry was introduced to the United States in 1983 and has since been the bestselling passenger car in the country more often than not. In 2020, it retained its title with nearly 300,000 units sold despite the pandemic.