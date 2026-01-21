Toyota Introduces Land Cruiser 300 V6 Hybrid in Europe, But Not for Everyone

Toyota is extending the reach of the Land Cruiser 300, already sold in North America and the Middle East, to Eastern Europe only. In France, buyers will have to settle for the Land Cruiser 250, which features a diesel engine and lacks the performance and luxury touches of its bigger sibling. The 300’s absence from the French market is linked to internal product overlap concerns rather than regulatory restrictions.

This strategic split highlights Toyota’s complex 4×4 lineup, which varies drastically depending on the region. From the rugged Hilux to the retro Série 70, the brand’s global offering covers a wide spectrum, but Europe, and especially France, remains tightly restricted in terms of available options.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid – © Toyota

Two Land Cruisers, One Missing From French Showrooms

In France, the only Land Cruiser on sale is the 250 Prado, a model sometimes seen as an “entry-level” version. Yet it’s built on the same platform as the 300, offering a misleading sense of parity. The Prado runs on a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel, delivering 204 hp, a figure that pales in comparison to the 300’s 450+ hp hybrid system.

Toyota’s 4×4 range is anything but straightforward. While the Hilux plays the global workhorse, the rest of the lineup, including the Tundra, GX, LX, Prado, and Série 70, is segmented by region and brand. The Land Cruiser 300, until now excluded from Europe, fills a luxury-heavy, power-oriented gap.

Its arrival in Eastern Europe is not expected to impact France’s market directly. Toyota has made it clear that the 300 won’t be available through its French dealerships, largely to avoid competing with the Prado, which occupies a similar position in the local lineup, despite the performance gap.

This decision comes despite the fact that both the diesel 250 and the hybrid 300 would face a similar CO₂-related malus, highlighting a commercial rather than regulatory motive for keeping the 300 out of French dealerships.

© Toyota

A Technical Leap Under the Hood

The Land Cruiser 300 sets itself apart not only through performance but also through mechanical and structural upgrades. Its V6 hybrid setup includes an electric motor integrated directly into a 10-speed automatic transmission, a major evolution from the diesel-only 250.

The torque figure alone, 790 Nm, illustrates the gap in power and response between the two models. While such figures won’t make a dramatic difference in low-speed off-roading, the 300 will dominate on steep inclines and faster terrain. Subtle but key upgrades to the suspension and axle systems give the 300 added durability and load capacity, setting it above the Prado and just beneath the spartan Série 70 in the hierarchy.

Interior features also raise the bar: adaptive suspension, high-end audio, multi-zone climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, and a cabin filled with multiple screens. Toyota clearly positions the 300 as a premium alternative, designed for comfort without abandoning its off-road heritage.

© Toyota

The Japanese 4×4 Comeback

The arrival of the Land Cruiser 300 in Eastern Europe comes at a time when Japanese full-size SUVs are making a comeback. Nissan is reintroducing its Patrol in several markets, and Mitsubishi has announced work on a new generation of its iconic Pajero.

These moves point to a renewed focus on large, high-performance 4x4s in regions where customer demand still supports them. Toyota’s decision to launch the Land Cruiser 300 in a limited number of European countries reflects this strategy, a mix of targeting niche demand while avoiding internal market overlap.

The Land Cruiser 250 already commands a premium price in France, starting at €86,000 (approximately $93,500 USD) , and the 300 would likely sit even higher, further segmenting Toyota’s 4×4 offering. For now, the most powerful Land Cruiser remains out of reach for French buyers, leaving a notable gap in the local range.