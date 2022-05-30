No Comments

Toyota Ranked 4th U.S. Company for Diversity in New Study

Photo: Toyota

Toyota continues to lead the automotive industry as the top car manufacturer in the 2022 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, this time ranking fourth overall — up from seventh last year and 10th the year before that. The only other automaker in the list is General Motors, in 36th place.

The Japanese company has long been a diversity leader and only continues to perform better in key areas including philanthropy, leadership accountability, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and human capital diversity metrics. It was the 2nd company for mentoring, 6th for LGBTQ employees, 11th for talent acquisition for women of color, 11th for black executives, and 15th for supplier diversity.

Since 2001, DiversityInc has been using empirical analysis of company-submitted data across these key areas to determine its overall rankings — and Toyota has long set a positive example for its fellow car manufacturers. It has been featured in the final top 50 rankings for the past 15 years running, often as the sole representative of the auto industry.

“As we transform to a mobility company, an inclusive culture fueled by diversity of perspective and life experience helps us adapt to an ever-evolving marketplace,” said Sandra Phillips Rogers, chief diversity officer and chief legal officer for Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota, which employs more than 36,000 people across the United States, recently announced a $110 million program focused on breaking down educational barriers and preparing students for STEM fields. It also regularly invests in underserved communities and nonprofit organizations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company also teamed up with private partners and nonprofits to help those most impacted by the virus, including Latino, LGBTQ+, and African-American communities.

“Our results this year underscore the heart of the Toyota Way, showing respect for people, acting for others, and reflecting our quest for continuous improvement,” Phillips added. “I thank all our employees for contributing to this achievement.”