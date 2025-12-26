Toyota Recalls 55,000 Camry and Corolla Cross Hybrids Over Inverter Bolt Defect

Toyota has launched a safety recall affecting certain Camry Hybrid and Corolla Cross Hybrid models from the 2025 and 2026 model years. The issue: an inverter bolt that may not have been properly tightened during assembly, creating risks ranging from reduced performance to a potential fire.

The recall, reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), applies to 55,405 vehicles in the U.S. It includes 49,209 units of the 2026 Camry Hybrid, 3,761 units of the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid, and 2,435 units of the 2025 Camry Hybrid. Toyota has not yet finalized a fix but plans to notify customers in February 2026 and follow up with a remedy once available.

Bolt Problem Could Lead To Power Loss Or Thermal Damage

The affected component, located in the inverter assembly, is designed to regulate the flow of electricity from the traction battery to the electric drive unit. If the bolt is loose, the system may suffer from incomplete contact at the inverter terminal. This could trigger warning lights, put the car into limp mode, or in more serious cases, lead to a complete loss of motive power.

The same defect could also result in an electrical short, increasing the risk of fire. The inverter assemblies in question were produced by Denso Manufacturing Tennessee, a key supplier for Toyota’s hybrid systems in the U.S. While there are no reports of injuries or crashes, Toyota has logged 34 field reports and 15 warranty claims related to the issue within the United States.

⚠️ Recall Alert

2025-2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles.

Recalled because inverter may lose connection and cause loss of drive power.https://t.co/6BZDTlqPwJ — NHTSA Recalls & Ratings (@NHTSArecalls) December 23, 2025

Affected Vehicles Built In Kentucky And Alabama

Toyota began investigating the issue in November 2025, after receiving a field report from the U.S. market. All affected vehicles were manufactured at Toyota’s U.S. plants. The Camry Hybrid is produced at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, while the Corolla Cross Hybrid comes from the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing facility in Alabama, a joint venture that also builds the Mazda CX-50.

Production dates for the impacted Corolla Cross Hybrid units range from August 27, 2025, to November 25, 2025, while the Camry Hybrid vehicles were built between August 26, 2025, and November 18, 2025. The inverter assemblies that include the suspect bolts are listed under three part numbers in the official recall documentation.

Each hybrid model uses different combustion engines. The Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four, delivering 225 to 232 horsepower depending on the drivetrain (FWD or AWD). In contrast, the Corolla Cross Hybrid features a 2.0-liter engine with a total output of 196 horsepower.

Remedy In Development, Warranty Coverage Confirmed

As of late December, Toyota has not announced a definitive fix. The company plans to mail interim notification letters to affected customers no later than February 13, 2026. Once a repair procedure is finalized, a second letter will be sent with full details. In the meantime, owners can reach Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or use the Toyota App to check for updates.

The recall comes at a time when both models have gained significant popularity. The Camry, which switched to hybrid-only production for the 2025 model year, sold 234,426 units in the first nine months of 2025. The Corolla Cross, a compact SUV, moved 73,341 units in the same period, with 24,594 of those being hybrid versions.

Both vehicles are covered by Toyota’s hybrid system warranty, which includes eight years of coverage for the inverter and related control modules. The hybrid battery is separately backed by a 10-year or 150,000-mile warranty, offering long-term protection despite the current setback.

Once a remedy is confirmed, dealers will inspect the inverter assembly and either tighten or replace the suspect bolt, all free of charge.