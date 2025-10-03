Toyota USA is recalling around 394 000 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs

The recall centers on a software issue with the 14-inch multimedia display, which could cause the screen to freeze, interfering with vital vehicle functions like navigation and climate controls. This problem affects various 2022-2025 Tundra and Sequoia vehicles, as well as some 2023-2025 Tacoma models.

The recall follows concerns about the software system in these vehicles, which can leave drivers without access to important features during driving. Toyota is working to address the issue and ensure that owners are not left in the dark—literally—when it comes to operating essential systems. The problem has prompted the automaker to urge affected owners to visit dealerships for software updates.

The Issue at Hand

According to Toyota, the recall affects an estimated 394,000 vehicles across the U.S. This includes several models of the Tundra and Sequoia, as well as some 2023-2025 Tacoma trucks. The glitch in the multimedia system’s software can cause the large 14-inch display to freeze, which in turn disables certain functions. This is a significant safety concern, as drivers might lose access to critical features such as GPS navigation, audio controls, and air conditioning settings.

Toyota announced the recall after an investigation revealed that the software could disrupt the user interface, leading to the freezing problem. The automaker did not specify how many drivers had already experienced the issue, but it is clear that a significant number of vehicles are at risk. According to an official statement from Toyota, the company is providing a free software fix to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to affected vehicles.

Toyota’s Response and Plan of Action

The recall, which is classified as a noncompliance/voluntary safety measure, comes as part of Toyota’s commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. As stated in the reports, affected customers will be notified by Toyota, and dealerships will provide the necessary software updates at no cost to vehicle owners. These updates are designed to eliminate the freezing issue and ensure that the multimedia system operates properly.

Toyota has also been proactive in addressing this problem, with dealers ready to perform the software updates as soon as the recall letters are sent out. In addition to the fix, Toyota is advising affected owners to check if their vehicles are part of the recall through their official website. Those who have been impacted can schedule appointments at their nearest Toyota service center to ensure the problem is addressed promptly.

Toyota Tundra – © Shutterstock

Why This Recall Matters

The issue with the multimedia display may seem like a minor inconvenience at first glance, but it presents significant risks for drivers. Losing access to vehicle functions can impair a driver’s ability to navigate, control temperature settings, and stay alert to warnings or important information. These systems are integral to a smooth and safe driving experience, particularly on long trips or in difficult driving conditions.

This recall comes at a time when Toyota, like many automakers, is under increasing scrutiny for safety and reliability concerns. While the company has a history of responding to recalls promptly, this particular issue with the multimedia display highlights how dependent modern vehicles are on software systems to function properly.