No Comments

Lincoln Invites You to Turn on Its Togetherness Tree

Lincoln will donate $1 to American Forests up to $25,000

Photo: Lincoln

Oh boy, it’s the holidays again, and this sure is a weird one. Despite, well, everything, the point of the whole exercise remains the same: Give back and do something to make someone else’s life a little bit brighter. Lincoln Motor Company is trying to add some shine to the season with a Togetherness Tree campaign, which looks to raise some money for a good cause.

Think Before You Tweet: Tips to help you curb distracted driving in 2021

Lincoln wants fans to light up the Togetherness Tree the old-fashioned way: with a social media hashtag. If you hop onto your platform of choice and fire off the hashtag #LincolnTogethernessTree by Dec. 28, according to the brand, “a light on Lincoln’s virtual Togetherness Tree will be ‘turned on.’” Lincoln, seriously, are we not doing phrasing anymore?

Help Lincoln Light the #LincolnTogethernessTree

Introducing the Togetherness Tree. Share #LincolnTogethernessTree in the comments to turn on the lights and we’ll donate $1 to @AmericanForests to plant 1 tree. Follow us over the next few weeks as our tree gets brighter and we work toward our goal of $25k. Program ends 12/28/20. pic.twitter.com/W78gINKzra — Lincoln (@LincolnMotorCo) December 14, 2020

The important thing here is that when you “turn on” Lincoln’s tree, it’ll result in a one-dollar donation to American Forests. Lincoln is pledging to donate up to $25,000 to the nonprofit in the name of maintaining forests across America.

To further incentivize participation, Lincoln will livestream tree-lighting ceremonies on Dec. 16, 23, and 28 to show how much America has turned the Togetherness Tree on. The real-world version of the three will be displayed in the square at Pier 17 in the Seaport District of New York through Dec. 28.

The holidays may be a bit strange this year, but you can still get into the spirit and help out a great cause with as little as a hashtag. Help Lincoln light the Togetherness Tree, turning it on one hot bulb at a time, and you can take part in an effort to keep America’s forests green and thriving all year long.

Lighten Up Your Daily Commute: New Aviator wins spot on Wards 10 Best Interiors list