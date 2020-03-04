No Comments

Updates to the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo: Godzilla Gets Lighter and Faster

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

Photo: Nissan

Even though the Nissan R35 GT-R has been in the same generation for over a decade, the automaker doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to replace good old Godzilla. For the 2020 model year, this classic is lighter, faster, and better engineered. Here’s a look at how Nissan did it.

Carbon fiber galore

Photo: Nissan

According to Nissan, the 2020 GT-R Nismo is 2.5 seconds faster on the development track when compared to its predecessor. Plus, it can rocket from 0-60 in about 3.0 seconds when using launch control.

This speed boost comes courtesy of a 50-pound weight reduction. Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained says that carbon fiber exterior body parts have helped shave some pounds off Godzilla — only its rear fenders and doors are still metal. Plus, its new, nine-spoke, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels now boast wider Dunlop tires, while

On the inside, the European version of the model shed some more weight by switching to lighter Recaro sport seats. The American version, on the other hand, retains the seats from the last model year.

A pumped-up powertrain

Photo: Nissan

The 2020 model also boasts a more responsive powertrain. Now equipped with turbochargers from the GT-R racecar, the Nismo GT-R now enjoys lightweight turbine wheels that cut back on turbo lag. Its trusty 3.8-liter V6 still pumps out 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque, harnessed by the model’s trusty old six-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, this classic transmission now sports a reprogrammed “R Mode,” designed for faster shifting and better gear selection when tackling corners.

But speed isn’t the only focus on the 2020 Nismo GT-R — it’s sporting a new set of carbon ceramic brakes, along with a spiffy new titanium exhaust setup, complete with burnished blue tips and a distinctive exhaust note.

If you’d like to get behind this wheel of this behemoth, expect to shell out about $210,000.