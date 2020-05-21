No Comments

U.S. News Praises Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Hybrid

The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

Photo: Hyundai

The Kona Electric and Ioniq Hybrid are two of Hyundai’s most eco-friendly models — and both were recently honored in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of Best Green Cars. The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV was named Best Electric Vehicle, while the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid was recognized as Best Hybrid Car.

Learn About the 2020 Hyundai Kona: See trim levels, specs, and features for this advanced EV

“We are very pleased that the Kona Electric and Ioniq have been recognized as best-in-class vehicles by U.S. News & World Report,” said Scott Margason, Hyundai Motor North America’s director of product planning. “Producing eco-friendly vehicles that offer great value remains a top priority for Hyundai, and we take tremendous pride in continuously working to expand the brand’s lineup to include 13 eco-friendly vehicles by 2022.”

The 2020 Kona Electric boasts an EPA-estimated driving range of 258 miles and a 120 MPGe efficiency rating. Other highlights include a well-made cabin, an array of high-tech safety features, and fun-to-drive handling characteristics. Pricing for the Kona Electric starts at $37,190, making it quite competitive among other all-electric models.

“It’s tough to top the Kona’s combination of quality, efficiency, and value,” wrote U.S. News & World Report researchers Matt Rand and Isaac Braun.

Eco-Friendly Excellence: Get the details on the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid delivers 58 combined mpg, far ahead of its Toyota and Honda hybrid competitors. It’s affordable, too, starting at just $23,200.

“Efficiency isn’t the Ioniq’s only strong suit; it has an attractive cabin built with eco-friendly materials, easy-to-use tech, and plenty of space for luggage,” wrote Rand and Braun.

To arrive at its rankings, the U.S. News & World Report research team divided eligible vehicles into seven categories, then scored them on range, efficiency, price, and other criteria. Winners in each category were chosen for how well they combined quality, efficiency, and value when compared to competing models.