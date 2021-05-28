No Comments

US News Praises Powerful Ram 1500 and Jeep Gladiator

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

Light-duty pickup trucks on the market today offer a range of capabilities. If you need a light-duty truck that delivers serious power, you have two notable options from Stellantis. Both the 2021 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Ram 1500 earned spots on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 13 Most Powerful Light-Duty Pickup Trucks in 2021.

“Even if you intend to use a pickup purely for commuting and recreational purposes, added engine power is important to get what are inherently large and heavy vehicles up to highway speeds with authority,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

2021 Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 earned the top spot on the U.S. News’ list thanks to its available supercharged V8 engine ratings of 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs to a responsive eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain wastes little time propelling the 2021 Ram 1500 to 60 mph — just 4.5 seconds. In total, you have a choice of five powertrains in the 2021 Ram 1500.

Described as a “nearly perfect pickup,” the 2021 Ram 1500 drives to the front of the pickup class because of its intense powertrains, well-equipped interior, and enjoyable driving performance.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

Taking the 12th spot on the U.S. News’ list is the 2021 Jeep Gladiator, which earned praise for its ability to conquer roads less paved and its standard four-wheel drivetrain.

“It’s a great choice for outdoorsy types given its rough-and-tumble off-road abilities, particularly in its rock-climbing Rubicon trim,” adds Gorzelany.

The 2021 Gladiator offers a choice of two engines. The standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine generates 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque and a towing capacity of 7,650 pounds. The available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 generates 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque and a towing capacity of 6,500 pounds.