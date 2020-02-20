US News Recognizes Ram 1500 and Jeep Gladiator for Reliability
You put your pickup truck through a lot. As a daily driver, off-roader, worksite companion and heavy lifter, your truck needs to be reliable so you can work, take care of your family and embark on an adventure every now and then. Two trucks you can count on are the Jeep Gladiator and the Ram 1500. Both just made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 12 Most Reliable Pickup Trucks in 2020.
2020 Ram 1500
2020 Ram 1500
Taking the number two spot on the list is the well-equipped full-size 2020 Ram 1500 with a reliability score of four out of five and an USN Overall Score of 9.0/10. The 2020 Ram 1500 earned kudos for its powerful engines including the new diesel option, fuel-efficient performance and towing strength. Its well-equipped cabin and tech options set the Ram 1500 apart, too.
“The truck features plush seating and an impressive interior accented with quality materials. All models come with Bluetooth and the brand’s easy-to-use Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touch screen,” Trop writes. “With a long list of available driver assistance features, the Ram 1500 boasts class-leading ratings and predicted reliability.”
No doubt, the Ram 1500 is a favorite among auto experts. The editors at Green Car Journal named the Ram 1500 its pick for the 2020 Green Truck of the Year, and for the past 12 years, the Ram 1500 has earned Best Buy status from the experts at Consumer Guide.
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Taking the number 12 spot on the list, the Jeep Gladiator earned praise from the U.S. News editors for its powerful engine and impressive towing and hauling capabilities, and of course, it’s off-road prowess.
“Its roomy cabin, comfortable seating, and removable top, doors, and windows maximize its off-road capability,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop.
2020 Jeep Gladiator
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator earned the prestigious title of the 2020 North American Truck of the Year.
