No Comments

USWNT Stars Celebrate “Zero Emissions Day” With Volkswagen ID.4

Photo: Volkswagen

On Sept. 21, 2008, Zero Emissions Day was established in Nova Scotia, Canada, as a way to raise awareness about harmful carbon emissions and to give the world a break from them. As an automaker that’s committed to helping the environment, Volkswagen worked with members of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team to spread the word about the special day.

Going Green: Volkswagen launches eco-friendly battery recycling program

As the presenting partner of U.S. Soccer, Volkswagen has previously worked with the USWNT in charitable ways, including partnering with OhmniLabs to create the CHAMP robot. The latest venture in giving back and spreading awareness included an Instagram post from Volkswagen as well as some posts from a few of the USWNT’s top athletes. Crystal Dunn, Kelly O’Hara, and retiring legend Carli Lloyd all posed with the VW ID.4 and added captions about how much they love doing their part to help the environment.

Earlier this year at the Volkswagen Way to Zero convention, representatives for the brand talked in length about its objective of going carbon-neutral. Some of the plans involved accelerating the sustainable production and use of EVs, a $16-billion investment in decarbonization by 2025, and electricity at plants in North America to be switched to renewables by 2030.

“Volkswagen stands for sustainable e-mobility for all. We’ve set out on the ‘Way To Zero’ and are consistently placing the environment at the focus of all our activities,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen. “Our big electric offensive was just the start. We’re taking a holistic approach to decarbonization: from production through service life to recycling. And we’re the first car maker to support the expansion of renewable energies on an industrial scale.”

Considering there have been whispers about both the ID.5 and ID.6 on the horizon, Volkswagen is definitely sticking to its electric future. Only time will tell if other major companies catch on and attempt to slow the effects of climate change before it’s too late.