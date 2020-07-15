No Comments

V8 Powers New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

Photo: FCA

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept optimizes the brand’s legendary 4×4 capability and renowned fun-to-drive power with a new 6.4-liter V8 engine. Paired to an eight-speed transmission, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept tears up the road with 450 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. You will even hit 60 miles per hour in under five seconds.

“Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V8 and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road.”

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

Photo: FCA

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept design

Bronze-colored badging, wheels, tow hooks, shocks, and springs complement the Granite Crystal paint, custom half doors, and raised performance hood. Enjoy the wind rushing through your hair with the Sky One-touch powertop. Complete exposure to the elements is simple with removable side panels.

Inside, a performance steering wheel and gold-stitched leather seats in Red Rock add to the unique design of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept performance

The Trail Rated Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept features Dana 44 axles, electric front- and rear-axle lockers. Thirty-seven-inch mud-terrain tires ground the model, and a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit from Mopar optimizes capability for a thrilling performance. Even the roughest, most challenging terrain is accessible and conquerable behind the wheel of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept thanks to features such as steel bumpers, Rubicon rock rails, a steel belly pan, and a Warn winch.

Jeep is the go-to brand for adventurers. Behind the wheel of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, there is no limit to where you can go.