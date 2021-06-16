No Comments

Volkswagen Announces 2022 Taos Accessory Line

The rubber MuddyBuddy mats are intended to protect your cabin from mud (or whatever else you step in)

Photo: Volkswagen

Now that the all-new Volkswagen Taos has arrived at dealerships, many are clamoring to get behind the wheel of the SUV and make it their own. As such, VW has announced a new accessory line for the 2022 Taos, including off-roading equipment and helpful tech.

The first of these add-on items were inspired by the popular Basecamp accessory line for the Atlas SUV, which made their debut at SOWO in 2019 on a concept vehicle. The new Taos accessory line includes exterior enhancements like splash guards, front and rear fender flares, lower door side plates, and a Basecamp badge for the front grille. While Volkswagen promises that the Taos is appealing on its own, it still wants customers to have a chance to fully customize their ride to match their personality and lifestyle.

“The Taos makes a bold first impression,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America. “Our goal is to build on the vehicle’s dynamic exterior design and provide customers with an extensive catalog of accessory options that cater directly to their desires for distinctive styling and functionality.

The lower door side plates can help protect the underbody from rocks or branches off-road

Photo: Volkswagen

You can also add items that will help protect the Taos when you go off-roading or need to haul some serious cargo. The rubber MuddyBuddy and Monster Mats are intended to keep stains off the floor of the Taos while Bumperdillo helps keep the bumper scuff-free during loading and unloading. Rounding out the accessory line is an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink Connect, which honestly seems randomly included among the other rough-and-tumble items.

All of these parts are available to order through the Volkswagen parts website or through your local VW dealership. Which of these do you think is the most useful add-on for the Taos?