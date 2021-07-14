No Comments

Volkswagen Reports Best Quarterly Sales Since 1973

The Atlas was an all-star for Volkswagen in Q2

Photo: Volkswagen

Like many automakers as of late, Volkswagen has seen quite an increase in sales after the COVID-19 pandemic left many without jobs or the desire to purchase a new vehicle. But now that vaccines are more widely available and people are getting back to work, car sales are on the rise. In fact, VW saw its best quarterly sales total since 1973 and its best quarter ever for SUV sales.

“Our growth has been led by our SUVs and their significant gains across some of the most competitive segments in the industry. The additions of the Taos and ID.4 enable us to sustain our recent gains and make us even more competitive as an SUV brand,” said Duncan Movassaghi, EVP and chief sales and marketing officer at Volkswagen of America.

Indeed, SUV sales were quite impressive for VW, specifically for the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. Combining the two SUVs made for a 141 percent increase in Q2, totaling 39,377 units sold. Year-to-date (YTD) sales are also up for these two models, totaling 69,897 units or a 120 percent increase. When split up, the Atlas saw more sales in Q2 at 24,851 units while the smaller Atlas Cross Sport’s sales totaled 14,526.

The iconic Passat also contributed to VW’s sales success

Photo: Volkswagen

Total quarterly sales were up in Q2 for Volkswagen as well. The total number of vehicles sold came in at 120,520 compared to 2020’s 69,933. That’s an increase of 72 percent. YTD total vehicle sales numbers for 2021 came in at 211,373 compared to 145,008 in 2020 (45.8 percent increase). Two of the other models that contributed to Volkswagen’s success include the Passat and the Tiguan, which both saw gains of at least 50 percent each.

With the all-electric ID.4 in its lineup and the all-new Taos arriving at dealerships, this trend is sure to continue for Volkswagen as long as it keeps creating appealing, affordable, and efficient SUVs.