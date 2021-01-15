No Comments

Volkswagen Experiences Best Q4 Sales since 2014

SUVs like the 2021 Atlas helped make Q4 2020 a success for VW

Photo: Volkswagen

It’s no secret that 2020 was a rough year for the automotive industry. The still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in everything from halted production to delayed releases. Thankfully, the end of the year saw many automakers rebound in a big way. One of them was Volkswagen, which ended 2020 with its best Q4 sales since 2014.

VW’s best Q4 sales in six years

In the final months of 2020, Volkswagen saw a massive improvement in its sales. Most of these sales were for the brand’s popular SUV models, particularly the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. During Q4, Volkswagen shipped an impressive 56,585 SUVs in the U.S.; that’s a 22-percent increase over Q4 2019. VW’s overall U.S. sales went up by 11 percent to 94,330 units. Once again, these numbers are an improvement over Q4 2019, which saw a total of 85,167 units delivered. 58 percent of those sales were for SUVs.

“Our SUVs led the way in giving us a positive close to the year,” said Duncan Movassaghi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of America. “Atlas sales were particularly strong as the newly designed 2021 model and Atlas Cross Sport brought even more customers to the brand.”

Q4 of 2020 saw Atlas sales go up by 44 percent, totaling approximately 31,445 units. That’s nearly 10,000 more units than in Q4 2019. The end of 2020 also saw a total of 11,079 Atlas Cross Sports sold on U.S. soil.

When all of these numbers are tallied up, the results are certainly cause for VW to celebrate. Despite the innumerable setbacks that plagued the auto industry during 2020, Volkswagen was able to deliver its best Q4 sales in six years.

With 2020 finally in the past, Volkswagen is looking ahead to an even more successful 2021. With more new SUVs and a lineup of electric vehicles on the way, the future is looking bright for the brand.