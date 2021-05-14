No Comments

Volkswagen Makes TIME100 Most Influential Companies List

Photo: Volkswagen

For the first time ever, TIME has revealed a list of what it has deemed to be the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world. The inaugural TIME100 list included the likes of the NBA, actress Reese Witherspoon, the Roblox online gaming platform, and K-pop entertainment group HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment, of BTS fame). Also on that list was Volkswagen, which was included for its leadership in the auto world.

When choosing just 100 companies across the globe to include in its list, TIME asked for nominations in various sectors like entertainment, transportation, health care, technology, and more from industry experts as well as from its network of editors and correspondents. Each company was evaluated on key factors like success, ambition, leadership, innovation, impact, and relevance. Volkswagen was highlighted for its strong commitment to becoming a carbon-neutral business by 2050.

“I’m honored that TIME chose to recognize the work thousands of Volkswagen employees around the world are doing to lead our industry and address global warming,” said Scott Keogh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Group of America. “The launch of the electric ID.4 SUV has shown that Americans are ready to embrace electric driving with exciting, innovative vehicles priced right for the market. We want to make the electric future a reality now.”

The launch of the ID.4 EV is just the start for VW, though. The ID.BUZZ has been a consistent resident on the VW Electric Concepts page of its website while rumors have been swirling about a possible ID.5 coming in late 2021. If Volkswagen keeps this up, it will no doubt make the 2022 TIME100 list.