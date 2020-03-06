No Comments

Volkswagen to Discontinue 2020 e-Golf in the U.S.

With better EVs on the horizon, the writing is on the wall for the e-Golf

If you’ve been keeping up with Volkswagen lately, you’ll know that big things are happening. The company has been making a huge push for all-electric vehicles as of late, and it seems that only the most efficient of their EV lineup will be making the cut. This has led to the decision of Volkswagen to discontinue 2020 e-Golf production in the United States.

The end of the e-Golf

This decision isn’t necessarily coming out of thin air. The 2020 e-Golf’s days on the U.S. market have been rumored to be numbered for a while now. An EPA test on the latest e-Golf revealed that its fuel economy was lacking when compared to other VW EVs. Even its predecessor, the MY19, had better fuel economy. The difference – 122 MPGe in the city and 104 on the highway for the MY20 and 126 city/111 highway for the MY19 – is slight, but significant.

Sales for the 2020 e-Golf have also been less than stellar. Despite having a huge year of U.S. sales in 2019, the e-Golf was outsold by electric competitors from companies like Chevy and Nissan. According to VW, the number of American-sold e-Golfs tops out at around 100,000.

The biggest reason for Volkswagen to discontinue 2020 e-Golf production in the US is that more efficient alternatives are on the way. Volkswagen is currently focusing much of its attention to the development of a new family of electric vehicles. This new class is known as ID, and the recently revealed ID. Crozz is due to hit the U.S. sometime later this year. This new EV is believed to have an 85 kilowatt battery, two electric motors, and a range of 250 miles.

With Volkswagen’s electric future looking bright, it’s likely that the loss of the 2020 e-Golf won’t be a huge one to U.S. consumers. Superior substitutions are, after all, on the horizon.