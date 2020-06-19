No Comments

Volkswagen’s Chattanooga Plant Produces its One-Millionth Vehicle

VW Chattanooga celebrates a major milestone after restarting production

Photo: Volkswagen

In 2011, Volkswagen opened a new production plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The first car to roll off the assembly line was a Passat sedan, and the plant’s success only continued to grow as the years passed. Now, over nine years later, Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant has hit a major milestone by manufacturing its one-millionth vehicle.

The success of Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant

Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant has been producing Passats since its first year of operation. The Passats produced in the plant were specifically designed for the American market, and featured a larger cabin and more cargo space. Despite a recent upswing in SUV sales, sedans continue to be a priority for the company. Of the one million vehicles produced at the plant, more than 700,000 have been Passats. In fact, their lucky one-millionth vehicle just happened to be a 2020 Passat, bringing the story of the plant’s nearly decade-long success full circle.

The plant would have likely hit this milestone earlier if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis caused production plants around the world to cease production for a time, and the reopening process is still ongoing. Despite this setback, the Chattanooga plant has made a strong comeback since firing up its assembly lines on May 17.

“It’s gratifying to me that our team is back to work and able to mark yet another key milestone since the opening of VW’s Chattanooga plant,” said Tom du Plessis, President and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga. “Part of us getting back to normal is taking time to recognize these important achievements which are only possible because of the hard work and commitment of our exceptional team here in Chattanooga.”

Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant is currently undergoing a massive expansion to begin producing ID.4 electric vehicles. The $800 million expansion will position the plant as VW’s EV base in North America, and is expected to begin vehicle production in 2022.