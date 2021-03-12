No Comments

VW to Produce ID.5 Electric SUV in Late 2021

The new ID.5 will be the smaller coupe version of the ID.4

Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen is currently in the middle of an electric revolution. Its line of ID all-electric vehicles is gradually growing, with its most prominent example being the successful ID.4 SUV. 2021 will see the lineup expand even more, with a coupe version of the ID.4 — called the ID.5 — now confirmed to go into production later in the year.

Building the ID.5 electric SUV

In a recent tweet from Volkswagen’s official Twitter page, the automaker confirmed its plans for the ID.5 electric SUV. The announcement revealed that the new EV will enter production in Germany in the second half of 2021. It was also confirmed that the first pilot series of the ID.5 is already in production. No specific release date for the final version of the SUV was announced.

The ID.5 will be produced in VW’s famous Zwickau plant, which is now squarely focused on producing the automaker’s EV lineup.

The ID.5 has been confirmed to be coming for a while now. As previously mentioned, the EV will be a smaller coupe variant of the ID.4. It is expected to be constructed on the same modular MEB electric platform that the ID.4 is built on. While no specific specs for the vehicle’s technology offerings have been released, it’s likely that it won’t veer too far from what’s available on the ID.4.

Unfortunately for U.S. drivers looking for a smaller variant of the ID.4, it looks like the ID.5 will not be leaving Europe for the time being. This could always change in the future, but as of now, VW plans to hold off on a North American release for the electric coupe. The ID.4’s hatchback predecessor, the ID.3, also has yet to reach U.S. shores.

In addition to the upcoming ID.5 electric SUV, VW’s future EV lineup includes the ID.Roomzz SUV and the ID.Buzz, an electric reinterpretation of the automaker’s beloved microbus.