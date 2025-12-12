Waze Just Added the Long-Awaited Feature That Will Put Google Maps to the Test

The new update allows drivers to search for destinations directly from their phone, even while Android Auto is active. The change is significant, particularly for drivers of older vehicles, where infotainment systems may not be as responsive or advanced.

Previously, any attempt to modify a route while using Android Auto would force users to disconnect their phones, cutting off access to the main screen. With this new update, users can now make route changes without interrupting the connection to Android Auto, ensuring a continuous, hassle-free navigation experience.

A Long-Requested Improvement

The new feature, which was initially tested in beta, has quickly gained traction among Waze users, many of whom had been asking for such a change for years. This update allows drivers to search for destinations and modify their routes without the need to disconnect their phone from Android Auto. This has been a particularly frustrating issue for drivers with older car models, where disconnecting and reconnecting their phones often disrupted their navigation. In some cases, this inconvenience led to delays, as users would need to manually reconnect or re-enter their destinations.

Now, with the new functionality, users can stay connected to Android Auto while adjusting their route, making navigation smoother and more intuitive. For drivers with older systems, this change has been described as a relief, especially in cars where the infotainment screen is less responsive. In certain models, such as those from Mazda and BMW, users have hailed this update as a “luxury,” as it eliminates the need to manually input addresses during their trips.

© Waze

Waze Takes on Google Maps

While this update brings Waze closer to competing with Google Maps, there are still areas where Waze lags behind. While Waze has made significant strides in improving user experience, it remains behind Google Maps in terms of advanced features such as AI integration and expanded services. Google Maps has incorporated tools like the Gemini AI, which enhances route planning and offers information on various services like tourist attractions and electric vehicle charging stations.

Waze, on the other hand, has always focused on its core strength: providing drivers with the quickest and most efficient routes to avoid traffic. While Google Maps has expanded its functionality to cater to a wider range of needs, Waze has stayed true to its identity as a navigation app focused on real-time traffic data. This difference in approach has led some users to appreciate the simplicity of Waze, especially when they are not looking for the additional features that Google Maps offers.