This Is What It Really Costs to Own a Supercar Collection, Collector Reveals

From hypercar maintenance to storage and detailing, the price of ownership scales dramatically with each additional engine in the garage.

While the average cost of owning a car in the U.S. is $11,577 per year, this figure has little relevance for collectors. Once the garage includes vehicles like a Bugatti Veyron or a McLaren P1, the costs rise exponentially. From rare replacement parts to professional upkeep, collectors face a long list of expenses unfamiliar to everyday drivers.

Several high-profile collectors have openly broken down their expenses, offering insight into the hidden financial burden behind what often appears to be a glamorous passion. Whether it’s an annual maintenance budget of $154,373 or monthly upkeep exceeding $260,000, the real cost of collecting reveals itself in layers.

Collectors Share the Numbers Behind Their Garages

Steve Hamilton, owner of the $30-million Hamilton Collection, revealed during an interview with The Iced Coffee Hour Clips that his collection costs “north of 260, 270” thousand dollars a month. That’s more than $3.2 million per year, with $135,000 of that monthly total dedicated strictly to maintenance and upgrades.

James Condon, also known as TheStradman, owns a smaller but still significant $3.36-million collection. According to him, the annual cost to maintain it is $154,373, which includes maintenance, insurance, registration, and tires.

In the UK, Harry Metcalfe, founder of Harry’s Garage, shared the cost of maintaining his more modest lineup of classic and modern classic cars. The total for insurance and maintenance alone reached £39,845, or approximately $53,422, reports Jalopink. These figures illustrate that even collectors not among the ten largest in the world still face overwhelming expenses just to keep their vehicles operational and protected.

The Price of Parts Defies Comparison

Standard car maintenance has little in common with what collectors face when dealing with hypercars and supercars. A single headlight on a Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir is priced at $38,000, roughly equivalent to the cost of a 2026 hybrid all-wheel-drive Honda CR-V.

Tire replacement for the same model costs even more: a fresh set of Veyron tires runs $42,000. In contrast, a full set of tires for a mid-size crossover generally costs between $580 and $1,160. High-performance hybrid systems raise the bar even further. When the hybrid battery in a McLaren P1 fails, a new one costs $156,700. By comparison, replacing a high-voltage battery in a regular hybrid vehicle typically ranges between $2,000 and $8,000.

Even vehicles considered more “mainstream” within the supercar category aren’t spared. For example, annual basic service for a Lamborghini Aventador usually costs between $6,000 and $10,000. Any additional repairs or maintenance can quickly escalate into tens of thousands of dollars per year. When these figures are multiplied across an entire collection, the high monthly expenses reported by collectors like Hamilton and Condon become more comprehensible.

Storing, Protecting, and Moving the Fleet

Expenses don’t stop with maintenance. According to Manny Khoshbin, a Los Angeles-based collector, proper storage for a large collection can cost as much as $180,000 per year. Given the high value of the vehicles involved, adequate facilities are necessary not just for space but for climate control and security.

Although exact figures for security systems are not publicly disclosed, they remain a required investment. Without proper security, insurance premiums can spike significantly, making the expense unavoidable for many owners.

Many of these vehicles also sit unused for long stretches of time, which introduces the need for dedicated staff to maintain them. Routine inspection, battery charging, and mechanical upkeep still apply, even if the car never leaves the garage.

Transporting vehicles between shows, events, or service appointments is another major cost. An enclosed domestic transport for just one supercar can cost between $2,000 and $5,000, and often requires additional transport insurance, as most carriers only offer minimum liability coverage.

Finally, keeping collector cars in pristine visual condition requires more than a quick wash. According to Khoshbin, professional detailing alone can run $36,000 per year, a necessary step for collectors interested in preserving both value and appearance over time.