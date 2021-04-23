No Comments

Here’s What We Know About the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer so Far

The 2021 Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is gaining a handful of updates for the 2022 model year. From improved fuel economy ratings to new feature options, check out all the changes we know about so far for this small SUV.

Fuel efficiency

Photo: Chevrolet

According to GM Authority, the 2022 Trailblazer will continue to offer its 1.2-liter Turbo and 1.3-liter Turbo engines. The latter engine will still reach up to 31 mpg combined, 29 mpg in the city, and 33 mpg on the highway. However, the 1.2-liter engine will now get up to 30 mpg combined, 29 mpg in the city, and 31 mpg on the highway. This means that both its combined and city ratings will be 1 mpg higher than they are for the 2021 model.

The 2022 Buick Encore GX will have the same powertrain lineup and fuel economy increases as the 2022 Trailblazer, so it’s likely that Chevy and Buick are using the same means to improve their 1.2-liter engines.

Coordinator, Product & Brand Communications for Buick and GMC, Bethany Corne, said, “For the 1.2L/CVT combo in the front-wheel-drive Encore GX, the engine recertification tests demonstrated robustness improvements on the vehicle’s electrical loads, resulting in better fuel economy for the driver.”

A heated steering wheel

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Trailblazer will also make winter drives more bearable by offering a heated steering wheel as an available option. Although the 2021 model already has heated seats available for the front row, this new steering wheel will make it easier to warm up in the SUV.

Exterior features

Photo: Chevrolet

You can expect the 2022 Trailblazer to have updated paint color options as well. It will also offer new roof rack cross rails to hold your gear and a new trailering package that will allow it to transport a small trailer or sports gear.

Besides these few changes, the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer will carry over much from the 2021 model when it’s released.