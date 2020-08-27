No Comments

Which Chevrolet Cars and SUVs Have the Most Cargo Space?

The 2021 Suburban leads Chevy SUVs and cars with 144.7 cubic feet of total cargo space

Photo: Chevrolet

How much stuff do you need your new vehicle to hold? Basing your purchase on this question could make a big difference for your grocery runs, family vacations, and do-it-yourself projects. If you’re shopping for a Chevrolet model, read on to find out which of the brand’s cars and SUVs have the most cargo space.

The Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet three-row SUVs with the most cargo space

The cavernous 2021 Suburban is the clear winner among Chevrolet’s three-row SUVs. This completely redesigned full-size model can fit 41.5 cubic feet of cargo when all of its rows are in use. With the third row folded down, that number rises to 93.8 cubic feet. With the second row down, too, you can cram an eye-popping 144.7 cubic feet of cargo inside.

If you want something slightly smaller than the Suburban, the all-new 2021 Tahoe is not slouch in the cargo department. It offers 25.5 cubic feet behind the third row, 72.6 cubic feet behind the second row, and 122.9 cubic feet behind the first row.

The Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet two-row SUVs with the most cargo space

Among Chevrolet’s two-row SUVs, the 2020 Blazer and the 2020 Equinox are neck and neck. The Blazer is technically the leader here with 30.5 cubic feet of space behind the second row and a 64.2-cubic-foot max. The Equinox nearly matches this with 29.9 cubic feet with all rows in use and 63.9 cubic feet with the second row lowered.

The 2021 Trailblazer is a sleeper pick in the two-row category. Despite its smaller size, you can still pack a decent 25.3 cubic feet of cargo behind the second row — or 54.4 cubic feet behind the first row.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet cars with the most cargo space

If you’re shopping for a traditional sedan, you’ll need to act fast to acquire the Chevrolet model with the most cargo space. The 2020 Impala boasts an 18.8-cubic-foot trunk, but it’s been discontinued and may be hard to find. Chevrolet’s other remaining sedan, the 2020 Malibu, only offers 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

Among Chevrolet hatchbacks, your best bet is the 2020 Bolt EV. This all-electric model, which blurs the line between car and SUV, can hold 16.9 cubic feet of cargo with both rows in use. Fold the second row down to open up a roomy 56.6 cubic feet of maximum space.

As you’re making your decision, don’t be guided by the numbers alone. When you visit the dealership to look at a vehicle, bring along a tape measure and a few bags or boxes so you can assess cargo space in person. This will help ensure that the vehicle’s advertised measurements live up to your needs and expectations.