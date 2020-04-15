No Comments

Win a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 and $20K Cash from Omaze

Photo: Ford

You ever thought about entering one of those win-a-car raffles and stopped yourself because you realize that you’ll be on the hook for the taxes and other fees? You can proceed with no such apprehension when you enter the Gas Monkey Foundation’s fundraiser over at Omaze. If you come out on top in this contest, you don’t just win a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, you get its taxes and shipping costs covered and a cool $20,000 to spare. Talk about a stimulus check.

How to win a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 and some cash

As with all other fundraisers on Omaze, the process of entering is fairly straightforward. You’ll receive entries to win commensurate to your donation: a $10 contribution gets you 100 entries, $25 gets you 250 entries, and $50 and $100 donations double your luck with a respective 1,000 and 2,000 entries. For contrast, the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 starts at $73,995 — including $3,695 in shipping and gas-guzzler taxes — and Omaze values the package at $116,360.

The money you chip in gets put to good use, too. The beneficiary is the Gas Monkey Foundation, which has over the past six years contributed more than $300,000 to worthwhile causes in Texas. Among the focuses of the Gas Monkey Foundation are helping children and seniors in need, supporting people who suffer from Alzheimer’s, helping veterans reacclimate to civilian life after service, and fighting against human trafficking.

If money is tight (as it understandably can be in times like these), you can also take the alternative route of filling out a form and taking your chances on a single entry. Who knows — one may be all you need.

Omaze expects to announce a winner on or around May 20 and notes on the entry page that it will “deliver this prize to the winner when it’s safe to do so.”

However you decide to go about it, you’ve got until 11:59 p.m. PDT to enter to win a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 (taxes and shipping, too!) and $20,000 and help the Gas Monkey Foundation at Omaze.com.

