Man Wins 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Venom in JDRF Raffle

From left to right: Edsel Ford II, Ron Scalzo, Domenic Scalzo, and the one-of-one 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Venom

Ron Scalzo is what you might call a lucky guy. He purchased some raffle tickets at the Barrett Jackson West Palm Beach auction most likely thinking hey, boy, it would be cool if I won this Mustang Shelby GT500 Venom but not under any real illusion that he would. After all, Ron Scalzo is probably a pragmatist. Not a pessimist, mind you. Just a realistic sort. So imagine his surprise when he learned recently that he had in fact won a custom 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 all while helping a great cause.

Scalzo’s raffle ticket purchase helped contribute to a $700,000 pot for JDRF, which pledges to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes by funding research and raising awareness. Only difference from Scalzo and the other ticket buyers is that he’s going home with a one-of-one Venom metallic clearcoat-painted 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, complete with black painted-on racing stripes (that’s a $10,000 value right there) and the Carbon Fiber Track Package.

“We’re pretty excited. It’s an awesome car,” said Scalzo, who may or may not be prone to understatement. He got to see his prize in person in Dearborn at Ford World Headquarters, where he and his son Domenic met Edsel B. Ford II. Ford took the occasion to lend his John Hancock to the engine and glove box, no doubt sweetening the already-sweet pot.

“It’s awesome,” added Domenic, who takes after the ol’ man when it comes to the understatement thing.

Over the course of a 22-year partnership, Ford has helped JDRF raise over $68 million for its cause. Edsel B. Ford II holds the cause close to his heart: His son Albert has Type 1 diabetes.

“I think it’s wonderful, and it goes to a really good cause,” Ford added.

