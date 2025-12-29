Winter EV Test at −25°C Reveals Real-World Performance Limits

Carried out by Chinese outlet Autohome in December 2025, the cold-weather trial highlighted major disparities in range, consumption, and charging speeds, with a few models confirming their strengths and others revealing surprising weaknesses.

While extreme, the test adds weight to a growing concern among electric vehicle (EV) drivers: how does freezing weather impact real-world performance? Most of the tested models are from China, where the EV market is booming, but the findings offer insight that extends beyond national borders. This trial stands out for its scale and scope, more detailed than similar evaluations like Norway’s annual El Prix challenge.

The vehicles ranged from compact city cars to high-end SUVs, with conditions varying between −10 and −25 °C. Testing focused on a wide range of criteria: real-world range, energy consumption, fast charging, cabin heating, automated emergency braking (AEB), acceleration, and off-road capability for selected models.

Wide Differences In Range Under Freezing Conditions

The headline test metric was actual drivable range in extreme cold, an area where some vehicles outperformed expectations, and others fell well below.

The Xpeng P7 (AWD) topped the ranking by covering 366.7 kilometers, or 53.9% of its certified range, on frozen terrain. Close behind was BYD’s luxury model, the Yangwang U7 (AWD), which completed 372.9 kilometers; 51.8% of its theoretical range. The Zeekr 001 (AWD) followed with 362.1 kilometers (49.6%).

Tesla’s Model 3 Long Range AWD reached 361.8 kilometers, which is 48% of its official rating, placing it just behind the top three. On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y (AWD) achieved only 35.2%, while the Model Y L managed 36.2%. The Xiaomi YU7 SUV reached 42.5%, ranking it 14th out of 32 electric-only models. Notably, Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan was not included in the panel.

Sedans largely outperformed both compact cars and SUVs, with the Mercedes CLA recording 37%, a low figure, yet still better than many larger models. However, not all results were available for every car listed, leaving some performance gaps unexplained.

Autohome winter test comparing the performance of five electric three-row SUVs in temperatures between -25°C to -10°C in China's Yakeshi region. 🌨️🧊 pic.twitter.com/L4x4MrFbZW — Chris (@Klp168) December 28, 2025

Energy Use Spikes In Deep Cold

When the focus shifted to energy consumption, the leaderboard changed. Small electric city cars emerged as the most efficient.

In a shared first place, the BYD Seagull (also sold in Europe as the Dolphin Surf) and Geely Xingyuan both recorded 23.5 kWh per 100 km. In second came the BYD Seal 06 EV at 24.6 kWh per 100 km. Third was a tie between the Wuling Bingo S and Tesla Model 3, each consuming 24.9 kWh per 100 km.

The MG4 followed with 25.5 kWh, ahead of the Xpeng P7. SUVs once again performed poorly: the Xiaomi YU7 used 33.7 kWh per 100 km, slightly better than the Tesla Model Y with 34.9 kWh, and the Model Y L, which climbed to 36.1 kWh.

At the very bottom was the Mercedes Classe G PHEV, burning through 51.9 kWh per 100 km, a puzzling result given it’s a hybrid model. The Mercedes CLA, by contrast, did better, placing in the top half with 30.4 kWh per 100 km in freezing conditions.

Uneven Charging Speeds, Unexpected Winners

Fast-charging capabilities took a hit across the board, though part of the problem lay in how the test was conducted. All vehicles were connected to 120 kW charging stations, which disadvantaged models designed for ultra-rapid 800 V systems. Additionally, charging was measured from 30% to 80%, rather than the more standard 10% to 80%, which typically allows quicker initial charging rates.

Even within this setup, the range of outcomes was significant: from 16 to 42 minutes. The fastest time, surprisingly, was clocked by a hybrid vehicle in just 15 minutes. None of the ten best performers were models currently sold in Europe and U.S.

Familiar names appeared in the lower half of the chart. Both the MG4 and Xpeng P7 took 26 minutes, ranking 24th. The Zeekr 001 needed 27 minutes, the Xiaomi YU7 31 minutes, and the BYD Seagull 34 minutes. Tesla models clustered at the bottom: the Model Y took 35 minutes, the Model Y L and Model 3 each took 36 minutes.

The slowest time belonged to the Yangwang U7, which required 42 minutes, not entirely surprising given its 135 kWh battery. Yet, as Autohome pointed out, it’s difficult to tell whether poor charging results stemmed from cold-weather impact or station limitations.