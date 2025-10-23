1.5 Million Cars Recalled as Ford Issues Another Major Alert

The defect affects a wide range of models and has been linked to several crashes, though no injuries have been reported so far.

The issue stems from distorted or blank camera displays, which compromise rear visibility and pose a heightened crash risk, especially during parking or reversing. While the company had difficulty identifying a single defect across all affected models, it ultimately decided to move forward with the recall following pressure from regulators.

Automaker Responds to Long-Standing Complaints

The recall announcement follows a lengthy investigation that began in February 2025 after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) contacted Ford regarding consumer complaints. Vehicle Owner Questionnaires submitted to the NHTSA highlighted recurring problems with rearview cameras on a number of 2015 to 2025 model year vehicles.

Ford began reviewing supplier documents, warranty data, and customer complaints to evaluate the scope of the issue. While it reported difficulty pinpointing a consistent defect pattern, the automaker nonetheless proceeded with the recall as part of an agreement with the NHTSA. The affected models include the 2015-2016 C-Max, Escape, Explorer, Fusion, and Taurus; 2015-2019 Flex; 2019 Fiesta; 2020 Mustang; 2015 and 2019 Lincoln MKT; and 2015 Lincoln MKZ, according to Motor1.

Safety Concerns After Thousands of Warranty Claims

According to the company’s official recall report, Ford is aware of 12,487 warranty claims linked to malfunctioning rearview cameras. The first complaint was registered in July 2014, indicating the problem has persisted for more than a decade. The automaker also acknowledged five accidents potentially related to the defect, though it stated there have been no injuries reported as a result.

The recall is part of a broader agreement between Ford and the NHTSA that classifies affected vehicles into two categories: those subject to a full recall and those covered by a 15-year extended warranty. This approach aims to ensure a long-term solution for future camera-related claims on impacted models without overwhelming repair facilities all at once.

Interim Fix and Final Remedy in Development

Ford has begun notifying affected customers through interim communications, instructing them to bring their vehicles to authorized Ford service centers for inspection. While a definitive repair has yet to be rolled out, the company is working on a final solution expected to be announced by mid-2026.

For now, customers may have their vehicles evaluated and potentially repaired under the interim program. This staggered approach allows Ford to manage both customer volume and repair logistics while working toward a comprehensive fix. Owners concerned about their vehicle’s eligibility are encouraged to check with their dealer or refer to official recall notices.