Here’s How Much the New Cadillac CT5 and CT5-V Will Cost

The 2020 Cadillac CT5

Photo: Cadillac

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 and CT5-V will be available at dealerships early next year, and here’s a look at how much these models will cost.

Cadillac Society reports that the base rear-wheel-drive Luxury trim of the CT5 will start at $37,890. The all-wheel-drive version of this model will cost $40,490. The Premium Luxury trim will start at $41,690 for RWD and $44,780 for AWD. The RWD Sport trim will cost $42,690 and the AWD model will cost $45,290. Each of these models will be equipped with a 237-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The CT5 Premium Luxury will also be available with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that makes 335 horsepower. This model, which also comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission, will start at $45,190.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V

Photo: Cadillac

Per Cadillac Society, the CT5-V will start at $48,690 in a standard RWD configuration. The AWD version will start at $51,290. This model will carry a 10-speed automatic transmission and a beefed-up version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V7 that makes 360 horsepower.

The CT5-V will come with an array of standard performance-enhancing features to help drivers get the most out of the model’s power. These include a V-Series performance suspension, Magnetic Ride Control, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode, Performance Traction Management, and Brembo front brakes. Further distinguishing the CT5-V will be details like 19-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips, a V-Series grille, gloss black accents, and a performance instrument cluster.

