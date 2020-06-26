No Comments

New Ford Edge ST-Line Delivers Sporty Style for Less

Photo: Ford

Ford has quite the surprising it on its hands with the athletic Edge ST, and now it’s offering drivers the chance to get its unique styling without the high-power price. The new 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line delivers the look folks love about the Edge ST without skimping too much on the muscle, finding a nice balance between performance and practicality.

“Edge ST continues to break new ground with terrific styling, powerful performance, and smart technology,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “But some customers want style and value and don’t need all of the horsepower. For them, Edge ST-Line hits the bullseye — again.”

The Canadian-built Ford Edge ST-Line carries the same price as the Edge Titanium, sitting more than $5,000 below the cost of the Edge ST. For that, you get the standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost twin-scroll turbocharged engine, which offers 250 horsepower and up to 29 mpg on the highway, and the honeycomb-style grille that’s a trademark of the high-power ST.

Complementing the look are body-color bumpers, ST-style beltline molding, sporty lower cladding, LED signature lighting with a smoky dark bezel surround, and 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels.

Photos: The new 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

Ford Edge ST-Line models get a snazzy sill plate Photo: Ford

The badonkadonk of the Edge ST-Line Photo: Ford

Inside the 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line Photo: Ford

Because it’s near the top of the range, the 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line also features technologies like SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford+Alexa compatibility, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus safety technology. The latter includes additional driver-assistive features like Evasive Steering Assist and Enhanced Active Park Assist, making it an even more sound choice for families on the go. You can also add All-Wheel Drive Disconnect, which makes driving with AWD more efficient and effective

The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line is available now. Get on it, y’all, because the Edge may not be around for too much longer.

