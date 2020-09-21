No Comments

2020 Ford Explorer Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

2020 Ford Explorer Limited

Photo: Ford

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced on Monday that the 2020 Ford Explorer is the latest vehicle to earn its Top Safety Pick+ award. Ford’s newest Explorer earns the IIHS’ top honor for safety by acing the organization’s six crashworthiness tests, adding yet another award to the SUV’s expansive legacy.

“Explorer is America’s all-time best-selling SUV and with that, our customers expect it to take their family on adventures everywhere — from school to our national parks,” said Lee Newcombe, Explorer marketing manager, Ford Motor Company. “This honor from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reaffirms the obsession of our entire team who work tirelessly toward the goal of helping our customers arrive at these places and everywhere else in between.”

Ford Explorer Earns 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick+

According to IIHS, the award applies to Explorers built after May 2020. These versions feature a modified left and right front subframe, allowing the SUV to score the necessary “Good” rating in the driver-side small overlap test. The Explorer also earned “Good” scores in the passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints and seats tests. The Explorer earned “Acceptable” scores for both its headlight offerings, earning it the added plus.

Earning the Explorer “Superior” scores for front crash prevention is Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, which is standard with Ford Co-Pilot360. The system avoided a vehicle-to-vehicle collision at speeds of 12 mph and 25 mph, and it avoided or drastically mitigated collisions in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test.

The Explorer is the first 2020 model from Ford to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick+. The 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 Ford Edge both earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick.

