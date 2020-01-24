No Comments

2020 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Lincoln Navigator Reserve Monochrome Package is new for 2020

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Since its launch in 2017, the next-generation Navigator SUV has been like the ace of the Lincoln lineup. Helping to usher in a movement from the MK nomenclature for proper vehicle names and introduce a new signature aesthetic, the Navigator has earned plenty of acclaim from buyers and critics alike. Among its honors: 2018 North American Truck of the Year, the first-ever Edmunds Editors’ Choice Award for Best Luxury SUV, and Good Housekeeping’s 2019 Best Large Luxury SUV. The Lincoln Navigator is the standard for full-size luxury SUVs, and it’s only setting the bar higher for 2020.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is available at three trim levels: Standard, Reserve, and Black Label. The Reserve and Black Label trims are also available for the extended-length Navigator L.

What’s New

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve Monochrome Package in Ceramic Pearl

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

With a midcycle refresh likely for the 2021 model year, upgrades to the 2020 Lincoln Navigator mostly affect standard equipment. The Navigator now gets Lincoln Co-Pilot360 as standard equipment, offering must-have driver-assist tech like Enhanced Active Park Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection with Cross-Traffic Alert. Also standard for 2020 is Phone As A Key, which allows drivers to remotely start the Navigator using the Lincoln Way smartphone app.

A notable aesthetic upgrade for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator is the availability of three new minimalistic Monochromatic Package color schemes for the Reserve trim: Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black. Pristine White is also available across the board as a new color option alongside Silver Radiance, and Red Velvet is a new color option for the Standard and Reserve trims. Colors out for 2020 are the Ingot Silver, Ruby Red, and White Platinum.

Exterior

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator remains perhaps the best expression of the brand’s new aesthetic, from its Lincoln Satin Chrome mesh grille surrounded in Bright Chrome to its Lincoln Signature LED lighting. Standard features with the Navigator include bright roof-rack side rails and power-deployable running boards, making it all the more accommodating for family use. The Navigator even greets you with Lincoln Embrace, which detects your key fob and reacts with a timed light sequence and by projecting a Lincoln logo welcome mat onto the ground next to the doors.

At the top of the range, the Lincoln Navigator Black Label ups the ante with massive 22-inch 21-Spoke Ultra bright Machined Aluminum Wheels with Ebony Painted Pockets, illuminated running boards, and an illuminated Lincoln Star emblem in at the center of the grille.

Photos: 2020 Lincoln Navigator

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Interior

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln has gone in on pushing the interior of the Navigator as a sanctuary fit for all-time great tennis legends, and it’s a rep that’s earned with all of its space and style. Capable of seating up to seven or eight depending on the configuration, the Navigator remains quite capacious with best-in-class second-row legroom and flexible thanks to PowerFold second- and third-row seats. With PowerFold, lowering the second- and third-row seats to max out cargo capacity is as simple as pressing a button, making it a versatile choice for families who love shopping. You can also opt for second-row heated dual captain chairs with pass-through, which drops the max seating by one but adds even more to the sense of openness.

Stylistically, the Navigator offers no shortage of fit and finish with a wide range of available premium leathers: Ebony and Cappuccino are options at the Standard level, and the Reserve adds Dark Slate and Ebony/Russet. The most distinctive interiors are offered with the Navigator Black Label, which boasts a trio of exclusive themes: Chalet (Alpine and Espresso), Destination (Mahogany Red), and Yacht (Blue Bay/Sand).

Photos: Inside the New Navigator

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Performance

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator offers a standard twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, which delivers 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Five Lincoln Drive Modes are standard (Normal, Slippery, Excite, Conserve, and Deep Conditions) and a sixth, Slow Climb, can be had with the available Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package and 4×4.

With the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package and 4×2 drivetrain, the Navigator is able to tow a maximum 8,700 pounds.

Technology

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Standard for 2020 is the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, which includes: Enhanced Active Park Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward and Reverse Sensing System, Blind Spot Detection with Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear View Camera, and Auto High-Beams. Optional safety upgrades include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and a head-up display.

The Navigator offers a 10-inch LCD touchscreen display with SYNC 3, which includes standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink functionality. Voice-activated navigation is standard as is SiriusXM Satellite Radio, a 14-speaker Revel Audio System with HD Radio, and built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities. With the Lincoln Navigator Black Label, the Revel Audio System gets a bump with a total of 20 speakers. The Reserve and Black Label are available with a Lincoln Play Rear-Seat Entertainment System, which includes 10-inch adjustable screens mounted to the front seat backs, built-in Roku, and Slingbox compatibility.